Thanksgiving week just got sweeter at SM!

Thanksgiving just got a Filipino twist, and it’s more exciting than ever! From November 24 to 30, 2024, SM Supermalls invites you to embrace a week-long celebration of gratitude with your loved ones, filled with feasts, treats, and heartfelt moments.
Celebrate Thanksgiving Day at the Chapel of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary located on the fifth level of SM City Grand Central.
A Week of Gratitude at SM Supermalls
Start your Thanksgiving week on a soulful note with Thanksgiving Masses on November 24, a moment to reflect and give thanks for this year’s blessings. Then, gather your loved ones and enjoy the most delicious Thanksgiving Feasts, featuring exclusive group meal deals at SM mall restaurants. Think festive roasts, family-style meals, and take-home bundles for your potluck parties—yum!
Whether you’re looking to spend quality time with family, share laughs with friends, or indulge in exclusive shopping and dining deals, SM’s got something special for you. And to make Thanksgiving even more memorable, McDonald’s is joining the party with a sweet surprise for all on National Thank You Day this November 28!
Shakeys’ Super League Bundle starting at P999.Order the Super League Bundle to share, and P50 will be donated to the athletic program of your chosen university.
50% off at Texas Roadhouse with a minimum purchase of P3,000 using your BPI or Robinsons Bank Credit Cards! Every Friday and Saturday at Texas Roadhouse in S'Maison, SM City Clark, SM City BF Parañaque, and SM Santa Rosa.
Grab the Realme 11 4G 256GB variant at FoneStyle in select SM Malls and get a free Neck Headset plus a P2,000 discount.
Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or a Galaxy S24 Ultra from BSD International and bring home a free Samsung Watch 7 40mm! Promo available at BSD International in SM City San Pablo, SM City Trece Martires, and SM Mall of Asia.
On November 29, get ready for the Thanksgiving Deals Mania during SM’s Black Friday Sale. With incredible promos and discounts both in-store and online via the SM Malls Online app, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself or shop for holiday gifts.
A Sweet Treat from McDonald’s and SM
Here’s the scoop: Get a FREE Hot Fudge Sundae from McDonald’s!
How? Spend a minimum of Php 300.00 at McDonald’s and present the exclusive coupon from the SM Malls Online app. This is redeemable for dine-in, take-out, and pick-up at 35 participating McDonald’s stores in SM Supermalls nationwide. Pro tip: One coupon per transaction, so plan those McDo runs strategically!
It’s going to be a celebration of gratitude, connection, and love at SM! So, whether you’re indulging in tasty treats, crafting memories with friends, or scoring the best deals, there’s no better place to be this season than your favorite SM mall.
To know more about Thanksgiving Week activities at SM, visit or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.
Wicked is now showing in SM Cinemas nationwide!
Moana 2 premiers in SM Cinemas on November 27.
If you’re a movie buff, SM Cinema has you covered with blockbuster double features like Moana 2 and the highly anticipated live-action film, Wicked. And because no movie night is complete without a treat, visit the Wine Bar at the SM Aura Cinema for that perfect cinematic experience.