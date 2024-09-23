The bad covered the good things under martial law

Last Saturday last week it went almost unnoticed. The martial law proclaimed in September 21, 1972, by then President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr. Several years later, in February 1986 the so-called EDSA revolution erupted and four days people power set the Marcos family, together with his crony Eduardo M. Cojuangco Jr, and including the families of Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Fabian Ver were sent to exile in Hawaii. And fast forward, the dictator’s son was elected president and took residence once more in Malacanang.

During President Rodrigo Duterte’s time, September 21, was declared a national protest day and work and classes in schools were suspended. Short of proclaiming it as a holiday. Marcos Sr. declared it as a National Thanksgiving Day while he was still in power. And it was scratched when the Aquinos assumed power. ( Ganiyan lang talaga ang istorya. Kaniya kaniyang panahon).

Memory Lane: I will never forget September 21, 1972. I was driving on my way home to Angeles from a two-week works in Olongapo City where earlier my boss Atty. Rogelio Z.Bangsil and my late cousin Ceferino 'Nonong' Lumanlan opened our third casino, the Big C on the top floor of a hotel owned by a certain Conrad Tiu.

Alone in the car and wanted to have soft music I switched on my radio but can't get any. All of the stations are garbled, except for one and hear repeatedly the voice of then Press Secretary Francisco 'Kit' Tatad. He was reading the martial law proclamation. And the next day, I went to the Tea House Hotel along the Jake Gonzales boulevard in Angeles City and met fellow reporters. There I learned that many members of the opposition, businessmen and media persons were locked up and detained in Camp Crame and Camp Aguinaldo. His main political rival Benigno 'Ninoy ' Aquino was sought by then constabulary General Romeo Gatan and placed him in jail. Marcos was on top of the situation.

There were both bad and good things brought about by martial law. Many were saying that in those first year of martial law where discipline among Filipinos was observed. Corruption even on most known corrupt agencies like the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue grinded to a halt. Where some BOC officials used having lunch at the Manila Hotel, brought home cooked baon instead. Similar abuses where curbed. Criminality went down because curfew was enforced.

Government infrastructures were finished on time and First Lady Imelda Marcos took charge. The Philippine Heart Center, Kidney Center, Folk Arts Center, Cultural Center of the Philippines etc. etc were built.

On the other hand,the bill of rights was suspended. People locked up jail without warrants. Congress was abolished, and put in place was the Interim Batasan Pambansa with only Marcos minions getting membership. Opposition in the invented congress never played an independent role. It was more of a rubber stamp. Subservience to Marcos was so evident. Legislation was mostly done in Malacanang by way of issuance of proclamations.

In those years of martial law, bad things far outweigh the good things. It can even be summarized as a failure of democracy is a total failure for country. So the cry today, for those suffered during those years and the millenials who study and have deep sense of history, 'Never Again to Martial Law'.