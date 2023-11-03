The Barangay Chairman: A Role of Service, Not of Power

In the Philippines, the role of the Barangay Chairman is a highly esteemed position. It is a role that is laden with substantial responsibilities, often compared to the head of a family, tasked with the care and guidance of its members. Yet, it seems that some individuals vie for this position not out of a desire to serve, but for the allure of prestige, power, and wealth. This misuse of authority can lead to disorderly and neglected communities, where the needs of the constituents are often overlooked. The role of Barangay Captain is of utmost importance and its true essence needs to be reiterated.

A Barangay Captain is, first and foremost, a servant-leader. Their role is to serve the community they represent, akin to how a parent cares for their child. They are the first line of government service, tasked to maintain peace, order, and cleanliness in their locality. They are responsible for ensuring the welfare of the constituents, from providing basic services to initiating development projects, and even mediating disputes.

However, the reality can sometimes be far from this ideal. We see barangays where the roads are congested due to wakes that last for days, where busted streetlights remain unattended, where open canals pose a risk to pedestrians, and where stray dogs wander freely. We see barangays where drinking sessions become a daily occurrence, sometimes leading to violence and disorder. This is not the image of a well-managed community.

These problems often arise when Barangay Captains lose sight of their primary role as servant-leaders, when they prioritize personal gain over the welfare of their constituents. It is disheartening to see such misuse of power, especially since the Barangay Captain could do so much to improve their community.

In parallel, a Barangay Kagawad also plays an essential role in community governance. They are not mere supporting players to the Barangay Captain, but vital cogs in the machinery of local leadership. Like the Barangay Captain, a Kagawad should also embody the spirit of servant leadership. Their tasks, which include legislating barangay ordinances, formulating measures for the welfare of the barangay, and assisting in the implementation of projects, are crucial for the smooth operation of the community. Similarly, they should not be swayed by personal gains or political power. Instead, their commitment should lie in the service they provide to their constituents.

In addition, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), or the youth council, plays a vital role in shaping the future of our communities. As the voice of the young people in the barangay, they are tasked with crafting policies and implementing programs that will benefit their fellow youth.

However, the SK's unique position also makes them susceptible to the pitfalls of politics, notably the temptation of corruption. Often, they are exposed to practices and systems where dishonesty and bribery are considered to happen, and this can greatly influence their perspective on public service. It is unfortunate when these young leaders, who hold so much potential, are lured into the cycle of unethical habits.

But there is hope. As members of the community, we have the power to choose our leaders. We should stay vigilant, monitor the performance of our barangay officials, and hold them accountable for their actions.

In the end, being a Barangay Captain is not an easy task. It requires dedication, integrity, and a genuine desire to serve. It is not a role for those seeking prestige, power, or wealth, but for those who truly care for their community.

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com

