THE BAYANIHAN PARK

I really don’t like beating my breast because it might hurt me and egos of some people. But here’s a story I have wanted to write for so long a time just for the record. Here’s a long standing quote: ‘give credit where credit is due’. In so certain declaration, I hereby say that the now Bayanihan Park near the SM Mall in Angeles was upgraded during my time as a member of the board of Clark Development Corporation. With the help then of Pepito Galang, Vice President for technical services. The very unsightly area near the entrance of Clark was reconfigured, removed the squatters and mini shops were lined up facing Fields Avenue. This claim can be attested by my colleagues, particularly then CDC President Benigno Ricafort. Here’s the background:

>>> Looking back and those now in their senior years, and not suffering from Alzheimer definitely still have good memory when it was still Clark Air Force Base, the largest military installation outside of continental America and home to the 13th US Air Force. (The Americans were forced to leave when nearby Mt. Pinatubo erupted in June 1991. It became an economic zone in 1993).

>>> As a further throwback, access to the base was so restrictive. Local government officials were issued the so-called Commander's Pass. This was a very much coveted identification card that will give you access to the base, and will even allow you to dine at the Officers Club and other mess halls which normally were reserved for the soldiers and their dependents. And one can lined up at the Kelly Cafteria for a quick hot meal. Very affordable even for a Filipino wage earner. Aside from the privilege, there was an entitlement of buying for few oranges, apples, milk and chocolate bars. Filipinos were feeling good and overjoyed just to have some of these goodies.

Mostly prominent citizens of Angeles were also issued the coveted commander’s pass. My late cousin, Ener Lumanlan, a friend of the Americans, mostly recommended to the top officers of the American airbase who should be issued one. Inorder to qualify for a commander’s pass, you should join and be accepted as member of Pangkat Kawayan, a social group of Angeles City residents which was accredited by the American authorities to attend much of their functions inside the base. This is the same group which started the upgrading of the Bayanihan Park which was known at that time as Astropark. Even with help of the military authorities they failed in the upgrade efforts. It was that failure where Pip Galang and me with the support of CDC like our cabalen Director Mina Paras we succeeded. It’s my sentiment now why the current leadership of CDC hasn’t finished the construction and is eyesore what was undertaken several months ago? The reason why I wrote this article. What’s up?

