The beauty in Clark

Now here’s another reason for us in Pampanga to be proud of. The Clark International Airport (CRK) has been named one of the most beautiful airports in the world, this according to the prestigious Prix Versailles. The latter is an organization which identifies world architecture and designs which are presented at the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Headquarters in Paris acknowledging achievements in various forms of architecture such as shops, stores, hotels, restaurants, campuses, sports facilities and airports.

The Prix Versailles aims to underscore the role of economic agents of all sectors may play in beautifying and improving our living environment and as a tool for a form of sustainable development. For the said award, there are 24 airports from different parts of the world which were recognized with Clark as the only one from Southeast Asia.

The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), the airport operator, can truly be proud of the said recognition. LIPAD President and CEO Noel Manankil said that it is an immense honor to be recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and inspires them to give Filipinos what they deserve, a world-class airport.

Indeed, the architecture and design of the CRK building is truly astounding. It is an architectural marvel which has a modern and elegant look. Airline travelers will surely take their second looks on its roofing and ceiling design and its other aesthetics. It is a great show window of the country.

Meanwhile, the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) will soon be building an agriculture trading hub in the CRK civil aviation complex which will be named Clark National Food Terminal. The said project is in response to the national government’s call to place food security at the forefront of the country’s national agenda.

According to plans, the food trading hub will be erected on a 64-hectare portion of the Freeport near the CRK. The said facility shall include food research and quality control, warehousing, food processing, shipping, marketing and trading for local markets and abroad.

The food hub is also proximate to the facilities of cargo giants FedEx and UPS which makes it accessible to deliveries of agricultural products. It is also accessible to road networks connecting northern and eastern Luzon and the Subic Freeport. Once completed, it shall also introduce products from local producers to the world.

It’s a good thing that we now have a president that supports the country’s agriculture which is supposedly the backbone of the country’s economy. The Philippines is an archipelago and abundant in natural resources. It’s high time that the agriculture sector be given ample attention and support from the government. Filipinos should likewise patronize our own by buying, processing and eating locally-produced products and we should do away with the imported ones.

Congratulations to the men and women behind CRK's development.

