THE BIG OUR HOME SALE is ON at SM CITY PAMPANGA EVENT CENTER

Great Designs. Great Prices. Great Deals You’ll Be Sorry to Miss.

This October, OUR HOME invites everyone to experience The Big OUR HOME Sale happening at the Event Center, Ground Level, Building 2, SM City Pampanga, from October 17 to 19, 2025.

Get ready to transform your space with incredible deals on stylish furniture, décor, and accessories that blend contemporary design, comfort, and exceptional value.

Here are 5 reasons to shop:

• Up to 80% + 10% OFF on select mattresses

• Up to 70% OFF on furniture, home décor, and accessories

• Extra 5% OFF for SMAC cardholders

• 0% installment for up to 24 months on major credit cards

• Buy 1 Take 1 deals on select items

Whether you’re upgrading your sleep sanctuary, revamping your living room, or adding personality to your space, this is your chance to enjoy premium style at unbeatable prices. From plush sofas and cozy beds to elegant décor accents—find pieces that make your home truly yours.

Don’t miss The Big OUR HOME Sale at SM City Pampanga Event Center and take home pieces with Great Designs, Great Prices, and Great Deals You’ll Be Sorry to Miss.

You can also drop by the main store at the Ground Floor, Annex Building, SM City Pampanga, San Fernando, or call 0917-5575547 for inquiries.