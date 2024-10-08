THE BIG SWITCH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda will be running for vice governor while Vice Governor Lilia Pineda for governor in the May 2025 polls.

The duo filed their certificates of candidacy on Tuesday, October 8 at the Commission on Elections provincial office.

They were flanked by mayors, barangay leaders and supporters.

The vice governor said that the switch provides a reset for provincial governance.

She added that at the end of the day, the Kapampangan people are the ones who will choose their leaders.

Vice Governor Pineda said that their performance would speak for the kind of administration they have offered to Pampanga.

Social services and development programs will still continue if they will be given a chance to serve for another term, she added.

The switch is not something new, Delta previously served as vice governor in 2016 under Nanay as governor.

The mother-and-son tandem will face gobernatorial aspirant Danilo Baylon and vice gobernatorial candidate Eddie Panlilio in next year's elections.