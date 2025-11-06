The bitter taste of a spill

We often hear about oil spills that pollute and cause long-term damage to the sea. But a recent incident at the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape involved not oil, but wastewater. On October 26, 2025, the containment lagoon of Universal Robina Corporation’s (URC) Bais Distillery in Barangay Tamiso, Bais City, collapsed, releasing a massive amount of wastewater into the ocean. The Tañon strait is the largest marine protected area in the Philippines and a vital source of food and livelihood for coastal communities in Negros and Cebu.

An estimated 255,000 cubic meters of molasses wastewater—equivalent to more than a hundred Olympic-sized swimming pools—spilled into the sea. Preliminary findings from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) indicate that around 382.3 hectares of coastal and marine areas may be affected. The collapse was reportedly triggered by earthquake-induced cracks exacerbated by heavy rains.

While molasses is organic, it is far from harmless. When released in such volumes, it depletes dissolved oxygen in the water, suffocating marine life. Fish, corals, and other sea creatures that rely on oxygen are left gasping. The same sea that has long sustained families and communities is now poisoned. Fisherfolk lose not only their catch but their livelihood.

When industries treat wastewater management as a formality rather than a responsibility, spills like this become inevitable. The Philippine Clean Water Act exists for a reason, but laws mean nothing without strict enforcement and corporate accountability.

The government must act decisively: impose appropriate penalties, review industrial waste management systems, and ensure this never happens again. Environmental stewardship must not be optional; it should be the cost of doing business in a country whose lifeblood flows from its seas.

For now, a multi-agency task force composed of representatives from the DENR, Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Protected Area Management Office (PAMO), local government units, and the academe has been convened to work with URC’s technical team. They will conduct water quality analyses, hydrodynamic modeling, and environmental impact assessments to guide containment and rehabilitation efforts.

The DENR will also review URC’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and related permits. As provided by law, the agency will initiate administrative, civil, and criminal proceedings against those found responsible. Meanwhile, the BMB, in coordination with Sukat ng Kalikasan experts, will conduct an economic valuation of the environmental damages and assess long-term impacts on the Tañon Strait’s coastal and marine ecosystems.

When the tides settle and the headlines fade, the sea will still bear the scars of our neglect. But perhaps this time, we can learn from the bitter taste of molasses in the water—that nature’s patience, like its oxygen, eventually runs out. Let’s not wait for another disaster before we start caring about what we spill into the ocean—because every drop of neglect eventually finds its way back to shore.