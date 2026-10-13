The Black Yard opens in Porac

Why settle for just coffee, food, or sports when you can have them all in one place?

The Black Yard by J&S is bringing a fresh kind of hangout to Porac, where good food, great coffee, sports, fashion, and community come together in one vibrant destination.

More than just a place to grab a meal, The Black Yard is designed for both active days and laid-back moments.

Whether it's catching up with friends over coffee, sharing a boodle feast with family, working on your pickleball skills or simply discovering something new, there's a little something for everyone.

The lifestyle hub is the brainchild of Lhai D. Santiago, president and founder of The Black Yard by J&S.

A homegrown Poraqueña, Santiago envisioned a space where people could connect, create memories, and support local businesses while contributing to the growth of her hometown.

“The Black Yard metung yapung paninap (is one dream), a dream that came to reality. As a homegrown Poraqueña, and seeing the growth of Porac under the leadership of Mayor Jing and Vice Mayor Jen, I am proud to build The Black Yard to be part of this growing municipality and soon-to-be city, to contribute and help our fellow Kapampangans, and provide opportunities and jobs,” Santiago said.

Foodies can gather around generous Filipino spreads at BigRoy’s Boodlefight, while coffee lovers can get their caffeine fix at 21 STREET COFFEE, which has grown from a home-based venture into its first physical store. Its signature Sea Salt Latte is a must-try.

For persons with a sweet tooth, Danono’s Doughnuts serves soft brioche doughnuts in creative flavors perfect for everyday cravings or special celebrations.

Looking to break a sweat? Pickleball Skills Studio offers a space for players to train and level up their game.

Meanwhile, fashion takes center stage at Jhaymer Lui Couturier, bringing a decade of experience in creating couture pieces for pageants, weddings and debuts. Rounding out the lineup is Lawyer Shereen Olivia Sian, whose law office annex provides legal services covering political, election, property, banking and corporate matters.

The grand opening ceremonies on October 11 were graced by Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil, Bacolor Mayor Eduardo “Diman” Datu, and Porac Vice Mayor Jen Capil.

Kapampangan basketball talents Archie Concepcion, a professional player in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and 17-year-old Kenji “Chog” Moral of Bacolor, one of the country's promising young basketball prospects also attended the event.

Mayor Capil encouraged residents of Porac and neighboring Angeles City to support the new establishment.

Mayor Datu for his part praised the venue and shared his enthusiasm for coming back.

Vice Mayor Capil, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of supporting entrepreneurs who choose to invest and build their businesses in Porac.

With its mix of local flavors, active pursuits, creative craftsmanship, and essential services, The Black Yard is giving residents more reasons to step out, stay longer, and spend quality time together.

The Black Yard by J&S is located at 045 Purok 1, Barangay Siñura, Porac, Pampanga.