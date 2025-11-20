The Body Shop unwraps a season of joy with its 2025 Christmas Collection

This Christmas, The Body Shop invites you to experience the spirit of the season Wrapped in Love.

Celebrating nearly 50 years as a joyful gifting destination, the 2025 festive range from the ethical beauty brand introduces three unique special-edition seasonal scents—Caramel Cuddle, Cranberry Crush and Sugarplum Passion—alongside a wide selection of meaningful gift sets curated to reflect the values of the brand.

Each new seasonal range is crafted with The Body Shop’s signature commitment to skin-loving, natural origin ingredients and Community Fair Trade partnerships.

The brand’s Community Fair Trade ingredients, such as the aloe vera from Mexico in the Shower Gels, the almond milk from Spain in the Body Yogurts, and the shea butter from Ghana in the Body Butters, ensure that every gift gives back; by helping to empower communities and foster positive change.

Indulge your senses with new seasonal special editions:

Caramel Cuddle:

Wrap yourself in the comforting embrace of golden caramel, creamy vanilla and toasted almond. This sweet and cozy range includes the Caramel Cuddle Bath & Shower Gel, Body Butter, Body Yogurt and Hand Balm—all made to transform your daily routine into a warm, festive escape.

Cranberry Crush:

Get ready for a burst of juicy, festive cheer with frosted cranberry, blood orange and refreshing mint leaves. The Cranberry Crush range, including the Bath & Shower Gel, Body Butter, Body Yogurt and Hand Cream, are perfect for invigorating your senses and adding a sparkle to your holiday season.

Sugarplum Passion:

Dive into a fruity-floral fantasy with sparkling notes of plum sorbet, raspberry and pink grapefruit, accented with apricot blossom and magnolia. The Sugarplum Passion Bath & Shower Gel, Body Butter, Body Yogurt and Hand Balm, offer an irresistible, magical experience.

This Christmas, celebrate the joy of giving with gifts that go beyond the season.

With The Body Shop’s Wrapped in Love collection, every present not only delights the senses but also helps make a positive difference in communities around the world. Because at The Body Shop, love isn’t just wrapped—it’s shared.

From shower gels, shampoos and sheet masks, to balms, butters and body scrubs, there’s something for everybody in our cult classic calendar.

Visit THE BODY SHOP at SM City Cabanatuan Upper Ground Floor or Shop online at thebodyshop.com.ph. Call-to-deliver at (0917) 1800-259. Follow @thebodyshopph on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.