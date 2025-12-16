The Bookstop Project Opens at The Creative Park Filinvest Mimosa Plus

Filinvest Mimosa Plus opened The Bookstop Project at The Creative Park in Clark, a community library developed in collaboration with WTA Architecture + Design Studio.

The initiative aims to create an accessible public space that encourages reading, learning, and community engagement.

Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Clark Development Corporation (CDC)

President Agnes Devanadera; Matthew Sarmiento, Senior Manager of WTA Architecture and Design Studio; and Don Ubaldo, First Vice President and Head of Filinvest Townships.

The event also featured a book reading session led by students from Maple Bear Clark, Inc., reinforcing the project's goal of fostering a culture of learning in Clark.

The Bookstop Project operates on a simple and inclusive concept: visitors may donate a book and, in turn, take a book they would like to read.

This exchange system encourages continuous sharing, allowing the library to grow and evolve through the community's participation.

Filinvest Mimosa Plus invites the community to support the "Give a Book, Get a Book" initiative. Book donations may be dropped off at The Creative Park, with further details available through the Filinvest Mimosa Plus page.