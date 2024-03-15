The Critical Role of LGUs in Streamlining Business Practices

In the shades of national development, local government units (LGUs) play a key role as the foundational threads that can either hold the pattern together or unravel it. It is no secret that the Philippines' economic vitality is significantly dependent on the vigor and entrepreneurial spirit thriving within our local communities. Yet, despite this understanding, there remains a troubling disconnect between some LGUs and the very stakeholders and investors they are supposed to serve and support.

Unfortunately, stories of undue hardship imposed upon legitimate businessmen by certain LGUs are becoming all too common. These accounts are not only troubling but indicative of a larger systemic issue that threatens to stifle the entrepreneurial drive and dissuade investment—factors that are essential for our nation's growth and prosperity.

Consider the proprietor who is compelled to make his employees avail health cards only accredited by the LGU, despite his business not engaging in frontline services as stipulated by their ordinance. It is a glaring example of bureaucratic overreach and hints at a possible environment of favoritism that undermines both competition and confidence in the local business ecosystem.

Or the foreign investor, a potential conduit for economic growth and job creation, who is baffled by the quick succession of sanitation and noise pollution violations shortly after commencing operations—sans any formal complaints. This not only paints a picture of hostility towards new ventures but also raises questions about the transparency and consistency of regulatory enforcement.

These instances, compounded by issues such as traffic congestion and security concerns like break-ins, paint a grim picture of the business climate under the oversight of some LGUs. These challenges do not merely represent operational hurdles but are symptomatic of a deeper malaise that could lead to an erosion of trust and a decline in economic activity.

Contrast this with the approach taken by the Mabalacat City LGU, which has been recognized for creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs. By streamlining processes, ensuring transparency, and strengthening a supportive climate, Mabalacat City stands as an illuminant of what can be accomplished when LGUs prioritize the needs and potential of the business sector.

It is imperative that other LGUs take a leaf out of Mabalacat's book and begin to view the local business sector not as a revenue source to be taxed and regulated indiscriminately but as partners in development. LGUs must create frameworks that are fair, transparent, and conducive to growth. This includes simplifying bureaucratic processes, establishing clear and consistent regulations, and engaging in dialogue with business owners to understand their challenges and needs.

Furthermore, by addressing infrastructural issues such as traffic management and public safety proactively, LGUs can create more attractive environments for both current and potential investors. The adoption of technology in processing permits and other requirements can also significantly reduce the time and cost of doing business, making the localities more competitive and business-friendly.

The call to action is clear: LGUs must reorient their strategies and policies to facilitate rather than frustrate. They must serve as enablers of progress, leveraging their unique position to nurture and bolster the initiatives of those willing to invest their resources and energies into the local economy. After all, it is in the flourishing of these businesses that the community finds its strength, the local workforce finds its livelihood, and the LGU finds its success as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The relationship between LGUs and the business sector should be symbiotic, not adversarial. While it is the duty of the LGUs to safeguard the interests of their constituents through regulations, it is equally important to ensure that these regulations are not counterproductive. They should act as guardrails that guide and protect, not as barriers that block progress.

A proactive, supportive approach from LGUs can lead to a virtuous cycle of investment, innovation, and improvement in public services. When businesses thrive, they not only contribute to the local economy through job creation and taxes but also often engage in corporate social responsibility initiatives that benefit the community at large. This can lead to improved infrastructure, better educational opportunities, and enhanced healthcare services, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

In addressing the concerns raised by business owners, LGUs should consider setting up dedicated help desks or ombudsman services to provide assistance and address grievances. Regular forums and consultations with the business community can help to identify issues and work collaboratively towards solutions. Moreover, a review and overhaul of outdated or unnecessary regulations can help eliminate red tape and encourage more businesses to set up shop.

The success of Mabalacat City demonstrates that when LGUs adopt a business-friendly approach, it results in a win-win scenario for both the public and private sectors. It is a model that should be replicated across the country, with LGUs learning from one another and sharing best practices.

The time has come to turn the tide. The business sector is indeed our economic mover, and by empowering it through enlightened governance, we pave the way for a brighter and more resilient economy.

***********

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com

###