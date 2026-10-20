THE CURSED CASE OF SEN. ROBIN PADILLA

Every democracy eventually meets its own reflection, and sometimes the reflection arrives with a landslide. In 2022, Robin Padilla, an action star with no prior legislative experience, won a Senate seat with more than 26 million votes, a total that placed him at or near the very top of the field. He was not smuggled into office. He was chosen, enthusiastically and in enormous numbers. Any honest discussion of the "curse" of Sen. Padilla has to begin there.

What does his image say about us?

Ang unang dapat tanggapin: hindi aksidente ang pagkapanalo ni Padilla. Siya ang produkto ng isang pulitikang mas matagal nang kilala ang mukha kaysa sa plataporma. Sa maraming botante, hindi si "Robinhood Padilla, mambabatas" ang binoto kundi si Binoe, ang bida sa pelikulang lumaban sa mga kontrabida, ang taong lumaki sa hirap ng reputasyon at bumangon. May emosyonal na katotohanan doon, at hindi iyon dapat kutyain. Hindi lahat ng ay tanga. Ang masa ay naghahanap ng taong parang kakampi nila.

Ang problema ay nasa kabilang dulo ng ugnayang iyon. Kapag ang popularidad o katanyagan ang pangunahing kuwalipikasyon, at pinapayagan ito ng sistemang walang sinasalang na pamantayan kundi edad, citizenship, at kakayahang magbasa at magsulat, ang Senado ay nagiging entablado ng kasikatan sa halip na katawan ng pagdedebate at pagsusuri. Ipinapakita ni Padilla ang tatlong mahihinang bahagi ng ating lipunan: mahinang partido at mahinang edukasyong pampulitika, kulturang sumasamba sa personalidad, at botanteng madalas ay walang ibang mas mabuting pagpipilian sa balota. Salamin siya, at hindi komportable ang tanawin.

Do Filipinos "deserve" him?

"Deserve" is a loaded word, and I would rather not use it the way the question invites. Voters deserve neither blame nor condescension for choosing from the menu they were handed. Our party system produces few programmatic parties, our campaigns reward name recall over substance, and the ballot does not tell voters who has actually read a bill. Blaming the electorate alone lets the people who built this menu off the hook.

But the job itself has standards that the ballot does not enforce. A senator writes national law, scrutinizes the budget, conducts oversight, concurs in treaties, and sits as a juror in impeachment trials. Critics of Padilla argue that his tenure shows more passion for personal loyalties and headline causes, such as charter change and his chairmanship of the constitutional amendments committee, than for the patient, unglamorous craft of lawmaking. Whether that judgment is fair is something voters can test against his actual record of bills, committee work, and floor interventions, which is public and worth reading before anyone repeats a slogan.

So, do Filipinos deserve a Padilla? They deserve a Senate where election is not a lottery of fame. Whether that means they deserve *him* is less a moral question than a practical one: the people got what the system and their own choices produced.

Hanggang kailan ang "sumpa"?

Kung sumpa mang maituturing ito, ang sumpang iyon ay hindi galing sa langit. Nasa balota ito. Ang termino ni Padilla ay matatapos sa Hunyo 30, 2028, at may karapatan siyang tumakbo muli para sa ikalawang at huling magkasunod na termino. Ibig sabihin, ang sagot sa "hanggang kailan?" ay hawak ng mga botante sa susunod na eleksyon, at hindi ng sinumang kolumnista.

Pero may mas malalim na punto. Kahit mawala si Padilla sa Senado, hindi mawawala ang sanhi. Kung ang pamantayan ng pagboto ay mananatiling pangalan, mukha, at galit sa elite, may susunod pang Padilla, at may susunod pang lalaki o babaeng magpapaalala sa atin na nauulit ang kasaysayan kapag walang natututunan. Ang tunay na pagtatapos ng "sumpa" ay mas mahirap kaysa sa pagpapalit ng isang pangalan: edukasyon ng botante, mas matitinong partido, at media na sumusuri sa rekord sa halip na sa karisma.

Is he a "necessary idiocy"?

I will resist the word "idiocy" as a verdict on a person. It is lazy, and it lets us feel superior without examining anything. Name-calling is also the very style of politics we claim to be tired of. A more useful version of the question is whether Padilla is necessary, and the honest answer is no. Nothing about the Senate's function requires a member who is out of his depth, and nothing was lost by his rivals' absence from the top of the tally.

What he can be, if we are willing to look, is instructive, but only if we are willing enough to be instructed, to learn, relearn, and unlearn what we need to as voters. He is a case study that shows what happens when representation is confused with recognition. In that narrow sense, he is useful as an exhibit, not as a necessity.

Dapat ding marinig ang depensa ng kanyang mga tagasuporta, at hindi ito walang basehan. Sasabihin nila na tapat siya sa kanyang paninindigan, na hindi siya nagpapanggap na iba, at na kinakatawan niya ang mga Muslim, ang mga taga-Mindanao, at ang masang madalas na hindi napapansin ng mga mambabatas na galing sa mga tanyag na dinastiya. Sasabihin din nila na ang pagiging "hindi pormal" na mambabatas ay hindi katumbas ng pagiging walang halaga, at na ang demokrasya ay hindi dapat maging eksklusibong klub ng mga abogado at ekonomista. Isa itong seryosong argumento tungkol sa kung sino ang may karapatang magsalita sa ngalan ng bayan, at hindi ito dapat ibasura nang basta-basta.

Ang tamang tugon ay hindi ang pagkutya sa kanya kundi ang pagsukat sa kanya sa pamantayang pantay para sa lahat: ano ang naipasa, ano ang naitanong, ano ang naipagtanggol, at para kanino. Kapag naipasa niya ang pagsubok na iyon, magaling. Kapag hindi, ang sisihin ay hindi lamang isang senador kundi ang sistemang nagpapahintulot sa atin na ulitin ang parehong pagpapasya at pamimili tuwing eleksyon.