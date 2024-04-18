‘’The Dates of Events are closer to you than you think’’

‘’The great conflict, the third World War, is at the door. Just as Israel began the covenant, so now, through the conflicts there, the spark of the great war will begin.’’

This quote from Our Lord Jesus Christ was in January 2009, as conveyed to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, and was published in a book in 2017 with the imprimatur of Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata Guevarra, SBD.

I cite the quote with the backdrop of growing conflicts involving Israel, as well as of the recent messages from Heaven as relayed to other credible Catholic mystics.

Although discredited for his failed prophecy on Pope Francis dying as martyr before Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (although he later claimed prayers foretalled such scenario). Canadian Fr. Michel Rodriguez foretold in 2019, in his talk that garnered a huge number of viewers on YouTube, that Iran and North Korea would be the first countries to attack the United States.

This, amid recent developments that has Iran now engaged in armed conflict with Israel and North Korea again boasting of its long- range missile capabilities.

Recent messages now repeat warnings on the US getting more fully embroiled in the conflicts involving Israel. Consider the following message from Our Blessed Mother to American mystic Jennifer who has remained under the counsel of good standing priests. On April 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m., Our Blessed Mother said:

‘’My daughter: The offenses against my Son are grave and the world is in much danger. My children, do not turn away from my Son, for I have come to draw you into the light of truth. My Son – through His Passion, Death, and Resurrection – suffered a great price for each and every one of you. Your soul is precious, for He carries the wounds of the world in His hands and feet, and His wounds are bleeding profusely.

‘’My children, begin to recite the rosary often, for too many have become paralyzed in their complacency. This world will begin to rock and tremble unless hearts begin to change and accept the truth, accept my Son as the King of Mercy. When you open your hearts to prayer and recitation of the rosary, I, as your mother, will show you how to turn away from sin and to live in humility. I will assist you in making a contrite confession so that healing can come. REMEMBER, MY CHILDREN, WHAT BEGAN IN ISREAL WILL END IN AMERICA. The hour has come, the hour has come. I plead as your Heavenly Mother to listen and heed to the warnings of heaven – for the world has never been in such a grave state. May the peace of my Son, Jesus, be with you.’’

Meanwhile, more messages from Heaven continue to reach stigmatism Luz de Maria who has also remained under the close guidance of good standing priests.

On April 11, 2024, Our Lord Jesus told her as follows (as officially translated with capitals unchanged):

‘’My beloved children, I love you, My children, I love you.

‘’Beloved, receive My Blessing. MY MERCY IS OPEN FOR ALL OF YOU.

‘’I have opened My Mercy: come and taste this source of love and forgiveness. My Most Holy Mother guides you as a Mother and Teacher, leading you to come out of the darkness into which some of My children have sunk.

‘’My children, MY MERCY IS INFINITE, JUST AS THE LOVE OF OUR TRINITY IS INFINITE.

‘’I offer you My hands, I offer you My feet, I offer you My wounded side...

‘’My Love calls you, children, My Love shows you the need to unite with Me in order to save your soul.

‘’INCREASE YOUR FAITH, DRINK FROM MY LOVE AND THEREBY NOURISH YOUR FAITH.

‘’IT IS IMPORTANT FOR YOUR FAITH TO BE FIRM AND STRONG, SO THAT YOU CAN CONTINUE TO ENDURE WHATEVER THE ELEMENTS AND HUMAN BEINGS WILL BRING TO HUMANITY.

‘’My Beloved, the elements continue to scourge the whole of humanity as a purification for the human race. Natural phenomena will not cease, but will rather increase strongly in the face of human folly. My children, without confusing the fact that My Mercy is open to each one of you with the idea that humanity’s purification has been halted, continue with the process of conversion, being faithful at all times, without faltering.

‘’The water of the seas is dangerous at this time, as there will be large earthquakes in the sea and waves will penetrate the land with force and great size.

‘’Human beings are inclined towards hatred and in their desire for revenge they will directly start keeping all of humanity in suspense. Weapons of which the vast majority of nations are not yet aware, and which a nation in the East has secretly created, will emerge from one moment to the next, with their destructive power affecting nations that possess nuclear weapons.

‘’My children, without ceasing to be astonished at the use of human intelligence to cause great tragedy for humanity, each nation will bring the abuse of wrongfully employed technology to its greatest expression.

‘’The history of this generation is deplorable, its hardness of heart beyond compare. I call you to be love and instead you continually scourge Me; you do not wish to be fraternal, but only to demonstrate power in order to defeat your brother, and if it is necessary to kill him, you will do so.

‘’RESENTMENT IS A BAD ADVISOR: it blinds you, it completely clouds your thinking, and in these conditions, human beings lack love and respect towards their brothers and sisters. They are prey to greed and disrespect towards their fellow men.

‘’I do not live in human beings with hearts of stone; what they have is a thin veneer of My Laws, which they disrespect, and of My Commandments, which they will not obey. This attitude is not worthy of those who call themselves My children.

‘’I COME WITH MY JUSTICE, WHICH DOES NOT CEASE TO INCLUDE MY MERCY – OTHERWISE, YOU DESERVE SO MUCH PUNISHMENT THAT I OUGHT TO ACCELERATE EVERY EVENT, EVERY REVELATION.

‘’Pray, My children, pray: a yellowish dust is the lethal weapon possessed by a great nation: spilling it on the battlefield will cause an abundance of deaths. Pray, My children, pray: disease will spread, quickly closing borders again.

‘’Pray, My children, pray: the Middle East is the focus of war. My children do not expect so much cruelty.

‘’ Pray, My children, pray: the country of the North will be strongly shaken. Pray, My children, pray: Chile and Bolivia will be shaken. Pray, My children, pray: France will give cause for attention and great pain.

‘’Pray, My children, pray: My Church suffers.

‘’Pray, My children, pray: the sun’s action will prevent agriculture from supplying My children.

‘’Dear children, THE DATES OF EVENTS ARE CLOSER TO YOU THAN YOU THINK.

‘’PREPARE YOUR BODY NOW! Take vitamins and minerals: strengthen your immune system, but with caution.

‘’You are loved by Me, which is why I will not allow you to face such great events.

‘’Pray the Creed when you are alone.

‘’Disease will come to humanity: use the Oil of the Good Samaritan.

‘’MY BLESSING INVITES YOU TO LOOK AT THE CHANGES THAT ARE OCCURRING IN HUMAN BEHAVIOR AND IN ALL OF HUMANITY: THEY ARE SEVERE.

‘’YOU ARE WITH ME AND MY PROTECTION WILL NOT FORSAKE YOU. FEARLESSLY FACE THE CHANGES NECESSARY FOR PEOPLE TO BE SAVED.

‘’In order to survive, the heart of flesh has to immerse itself in the deep waters of My Love so that it can complete its transformation: otherwise, it runs the risk of falling into the clutches of Satan.

‘’PAY ATTENTION, MY CHILDREN, YOU FIND YOURSELVES IN THE UNFOLDING OF WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED; STRENGTHEN YOURSELVES SPIRITUALLY!

‘’I bless you: My Love is infinite for those who wish to drink from this inexhaustible spring.’’