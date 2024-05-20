The dire situation we are in

IT SEEMS even nature appears our adversary to a comfortable life.

We have been buffeted by harsh climate forces for a long time now and there seems no end to our predicament.

Next, we had to contend with various non-encouraging economic realities: prices of our staple crop have not improved, ditto with other commodities.

For the last decade, we have seen the worst of times: runaway inflation, costly basic commodities, lower wages and poor health conditions topped by the debilitating pandemic virus.

We hope to see the end of our misery.

# # #

Last week, I encountered an office which provides loan services to low and middle income groups –Asia Line Finance Corporation with offices in Capas and Tarlac City.

O met Rachel Ann Dison, the branch manager at Capas who said her office accepts loan applications requiring only the OR/CRs of motor vehicles as collateral for the loans. She added that there are no heavy requirements required in the process in order to help upstarts.

As usual, I went to SM Tarlac and again asked the assistance of VP Junias Eusebio who forthwith referred me to the Regional Operations Manager, Bong Garcia who in turn assigned She, the PR person to welcome me. Thanks VP Eusebio, Bong Garcia and She!

# # #

Mabalacat City, through the able stewardship of City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo has weathered the full impact of climate and economic issues through a well-thought of development and comprehensive plan.

On disasters, his team has laid out well-conceived measures to countervail any negative impact on his constituency. The city’s readiness for any eventuality is well-defined and ready to be executed any time.

Forward planning is first on the bucket list as the city, a hall of famer in good governance, has a medium-term development plan for the overall improvement of the city which aims to go higher and better in the days to come.