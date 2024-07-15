The elections in the early years

I witnessed elections after elections and even later in my life I became a candidate in several. I can safely say there are several kinks in our electoral system. I remember I got involved first in the 1967 local elections. I was only in my twenties then and I joined the mayoral campaign of Eugenio N. Suarez in Angeles City which he eventually won. As a prize I was appointed as City Information Officer (CIO). I also did some press relations work for Dan Lacson of Magalang, Emiliano Candelaria of Mabalacat, Victoriano Santos of San Luis, Levi Panlilio of San Fernando and Victoriano Panlilio of Porac. All the above won in the 1967 elections.

If only we could return to the post war election process, our country could be better. The people will elect a better breed of leaders. Unlike today those who are really qualified can’t and wouldn’t run for several reasons. Those who run are those who have so much money to throw away and view election expenses as an investment. That they are imbued with the high ideals of public is more false than true. Early on, showbiz personalities made it because people think or shall we say ‘fooled’ they are what they are on celluloid. ( Sa pelikula bida sila, kamukha ni Robinhood Padilla, Lito Lapid, Bong Revilla, sa tunay na buhay kayo na ang humusga). People now are more discerning. Even the hoi poloi know now how to separate the chaff from the grain, so to speak.

Let’s revisit the past. In the early years and I was still in shorts, elections were held in November and officials were elected after serving four years without term limit. Remember the years of Ramon Magsaysay, Carlos P. Garcia and Diosdado Macapagal. ( Hindi ko na inabutan ang term ni Elpidio Quirino). They can hold on the position as long as people vote for them, except for the president who was eligible for one reelection only. We copied the American system which was every four years. If the US has the Democrats and Republicans, we have the Nacionalista Party and the Liberal Party. The imposed three term limit resulted to political dynasties. When the governor or a mayor is no longer eligible to run, the housewife or the son take over. In many cases, the wife get elected and the husband, the former mayor will reclaim the post after the wife's one term. And after the three term expired again, the son will take it from where the father left. And maybe the father is the now governor of the province.

And look what happened. They moved the elections from November to May. The months before May are the most expensive months for candidates. It is in these preceding two months of March and April where school kids are on vacation, and meaning athletic tournaments like basketball and volleyball are on season. The kids lacking in financing to pay for their uniforms and other expenses will be approaching candidates for contributions. Even the poor but well meaning candidates have to shell out, otherwise. More so today in the advent of social media and Gcash thing. Professional solicitation is now done through text or messenger. Some bash the candidates if they won’t come across. Very sad.

It is either in March or April where every sitio in each barangay put up 'pabasa' during Holy Week celebrations. The committees of the sitios will make a round of the candidates and solicit donations either in cash or in kind. It can be biscuits, colas or construction materials. Very expensive indeed for anyone running for public office. It is in May where fiestas and santacruzans are held. It is one of the most expensive months for any candidate running for political office. So a candidate, before plunging into the hustings, he or she should find out if the finances are adequate inorder to launch a decent campaign.

It is not in anyway a level playing field.I am one of those many who wanted to see a return to the post war electoral system. In the present setting, those who are willing to spend bundles during election time will be running for public office. And it can be expected that in many towns, cities and provinces of the country, the well entrenched politicians will be running unopposed. We have witnessed that in previous elections and it will happen again in this coming elections.