The end of PVC plastic?

One of the things I learned in the early years of my environmental advocacy is that burning of PVC plastic is dangerous. It releases a deadly chemical compound called dioxin which is carcinogenic and can cause reproductive and developmental problems and damage to the immune system. This is one of the reasons why environmentalists oppose incineration as a method of disposing solid waste. I was then a member of the Zero Waste Recycling Movement of the Philippines which advocates the good old 3R’s (Reduce, Reuse, Recycling) and composting as the eco-friendly way of managing solid waste.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the world’s third-most widely produced synthetic polymer. If you see a plastic with a number 3 inside the recycling symbol, that’s PVC. About 75% of PVC is used in building and construction applications like windows, wiring, floorings, cables, and pipes. It is used in packaging because it is durable, lightweight and flexible. It is even used in medical supplies like IV bags and medical tubing. At home we use it for boots, raincoats, curtain showers and window blinds. Some children’s toys are made of PVC. Remember the vinyl records? They are made of PVC.

Is PVC dangerous even when it is not burned? According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, the world’s largest trade organization of residential and commercial property inspectors, PVC has been blamed for emitting chemical softeners called phthalates (in vinyl flooring), lead additives (in blinds), and toxic glues. One study of PVC shower curtains found that they released phthalates capable of causing nausea and damage to the liver and reproductive system. The U.S. Green Building Council released a report on PVC building materials saying that PV is not a healthy building material.

Water pipes are made from PVC. So, are we drinking contaminated water? According to the website beyondplastics.org, PVC and CPVC pipes release hormone-disrupting chemicals, including organotins and potentially phthalates, that can cause myriad health problems particularly in children and developing fetuses. Vinyl chloride may be released into drinking water from PVC and CPVC pipes at levels below EPA’s legal safe drinking water limit, but at levels of potential health concern. Researchers have documented vinyl chloride in tap water at low, but not insignificant, levels.

Because of the dangers of PVC, several countries and cities have regulated or banned this type of plastic. Packaging made with PVC has been banned or restricted in a number of countries around the world, such as Canada, Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic. Some U.S. cities have prohibited the use of PVC in food packaging or utensils. Legislation to ban PVC packaging has been introduced in California.

This year, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution will be attempting to finalize the world’s first plastics treaty. The goal is to end plastics pollution. Some experts are saying that PVC should be included in the list to be phased out. The move would be similar to the 1987 Montreal Protocol which successfully phased out CFC’s.