The first five entries to the 50th MMFF

The 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), themed "Sine-Sigla sa Singkuwenta" has recently announced the first five official entries to the forthcoming festival

First on the line is Vice Ganda's comedy film "And The Breadwinner is" together with Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño, Maris Rascal, Jhong Hilario, and Kokoy de Santos, which will be directed by Jun Lana.

Thirty nine scripts were submitted for the first batch of the official entries. However, like last year, only 10 entries will join this year's MMFF.

MMDA Chairman and concurrent MMFF ExeComm Chairman Romando Artes assured that this year, the film entries will be exhibited to over 900 cinemas as compared to last year's 800 screens.

The first five entries were chosen based on the script submitted to the chairperson of the selection committee headed by Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo.

Among the four films were: "The Kingdom" starring Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual, Sid Lucero, Sue Ramirez, and Cristine Reyes directed by Michael Tuviera.

"Himala" is a musical based in the 1982 MMFF entry. It is a highly acclaimed film of National Artist Nora Aunor. "Himala" will star Aicelle Santos, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, and Victor Robinson, and Pepe Diokno will direct the film

"Green Bones" will star Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo. It is directed by Zig Dulay.

"Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital will feature Jane de Leon, Enrique Gil, Alexa Miro, Rob Gomez to and MJ Lastimosa under the direction of Kerwin Go.