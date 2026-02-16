The First That Forever Changed My Heart

Among the many firsts that shape a woman’s life, none is as profound and transformative as giving birth. Fifteen years ago, when I held my son Marco Miguel Anthony for the very first time, I understood what it meant for life to shift in an instant. Everything, from my priorities to my fears to my sense of purpose, rearranged itself around the tiny human placed in my arms. Even now, the memory feels vivid: the trembling anticipation, the exhaustion, the overwhelming surge of love that eclipsed every moment of pain.

At two in the morning, my bag of water broke, and having no experience in giving birth, I remembered being so worried about my baby that I requested for the fetal doppler machine so I can hear the heartbeat while I was in labor. After a few hours, at 7:18 a.m., I gave birth to my firstborn son, Marco. That day marked not just his birth but the birth of a mother in me.

Before that unforgettable moment, I had long dreamed of becoming a mother. I remember how excited I was during my pregnancy, especially as the due date came closer. I shopped for baby clothes with such joy, choosing tiny outfits and gathering all the essentials I thought my little one would need. I bought far more than necessary, but I did it with a heart full of anticipation. Every small item I prepared was a promise to myself that I would love and care for this child with everything I had. Those preparations made the journey feel real, filling my days with hope and a quiet, fluttering happiness.

Looking back, the journey to giving birth was filled with equal parts wonder and fear. No book, no advice, and no story fully prepares a first-time mother for the reality of childbirth, the physical strength it demands, the emotional vulnerability it exposes, and the courage it awakens. The world often speaks of delivery as if it were simply a medical event, yet it is so much more. It is an act of bravery undertaken in the hope of bringing new life safely into the world. The struggles of labor fade not because they were easy but because they were endured with love at the center.

This is why the term "giving birth" feels so meaningful. It is an act of giving that begins long before a child takes their first breath. Mothers give their bodies as a shelter, their time as devotion, and their strength as sacrifice. They give up comfort, sleep, and certainty. They give patience where none is left and love even when fear creeps in. In that singular moment of delivery, whether smooth or complicated, short or drawn-out, a mother gives a part of her life so that another life may begin. It is a gift unmatched in its depth and its quiet heroism.

Today, as my firstborn turns fifteen, I celebrate not only the day he arrived but the journey that brought us both here. Marco, you changed my life in ways I am still discovering. You taught me resilience, tenderness, and the kind of love that grows deeper with each passing year. Watching you become who you are meant to has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy birthday, my son. Thank you for being the reason I first understood the extraordinary power and the sacred sacrifice of a mother’s love.