The former President has spoken

Meanwhile, the former President justifies that the amount sought by his daughter would have been used to end the communist insurgency and to revive the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) “so we can be prepared in case of a war.”

Vice-President Sara Duterte in the latter part of 2022, had requested P250 million in confidential funds and was given P125 million by the Office of the President. However, as per the Commission on Audit’s report, the Office of the Vice-President had spent P125 million in just 11 days. Many are in awe as to where such huge amounts were spent considering that the OVP and the DepEd have no actual confidential or intelligence operation functions.