THE GHOSTS OF FORTUNE

One would expect flood control to be a sacred civic duty in an archipelago where typhoons are seasonal visitors and floods are constant residents. Unfortunately, it has become a profitable business for those willing to bend the rules. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), once seen as the protector against nature’s fury, now finds itself mired in a swamp of scandal, where ghost projects haunt the budget and river walls exist only in PowerPoint slides.

Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the scapegoat in this shady saga, resigned after a presidential inspection uncovered a ₱55-million “completed” river project that was as fake as a unicorn in a trench coat. But Bonoan’s departure was just a curtain call. The real story unfolds behind the scenes.

Enter the House of Representatives, where flood control funds flow faster than the Pasig River during monsoon season. Lawmakers like Zaldy Co and Toby Tiangco have been linked to contractors who, despite their modest resumes, somehow secured ₱100 billion worth of projects. The Discayas and Centerways, those entrepreneurial marvels, have become household names, not for engineering feats, but for their uncanny ability to win bids like clairvoyants reading the budget’s aura.

Not to be outdone, the Senate has assembled its own lineup of characters. Senate President Chiz Escudero and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva now lead the charge for transparency, issuing subpoenas like confetti at a parade. Villanueva demanded COA’s fraud audit documents in a burst of righteous fury, which could earn an Oscar nomination. One might praise the gesture if only it hadn’t arrived fashionably late, like a firetruck at a smoldering ruin.

Talking about COA, the Commission on Audit has finally gained attention, though not as the hero the public expected. Tracy Ann Sunico, a COA auditor, testified that notices of disallowance had been issued for ghost projects and missing disbursement vouchers. Her revelations were damaging, but her timing, which came months after the scandal had spread, was less than heroic. Senator Bato dela Rosa, always direct, accused COA of enabling corruption through its slow process.

But the highlight is COA Commissioner Mario Lipana, whose wife, Marilou Laurio-Lipana, manages Olympus Mining and Builders Group. The company secured nearly ₱200 million in flood control contracts. The irony is Shakespearean: the man overseeing the audit is married to the woman profiting from the projects under review. Senator Erwin Tulfo called it a “clear conflict of interest,” while former COA Commissioner Heidi Mendoza almost choked on the ethical implications. One can imagine Lipana auditing his wife’s company with the same thoroughness as when he checks if the fridge light turns off when the door closes.

Local Government Units, meanwhile, often serve as a cover for plausible deniability. In Bulacan and Batangas, district engineers were suspended over bribery and ghost projects. Still, LGU officials insist they were unaware, as if bulldozers appearing in rice fields and vanishing overnight were part of a magic act, not a scam.

President Marcos Jr., ever the statesman, declared, “Even a whiff of corruption must not be ignored.” A noble sentiment, though one wonders if his nose is calibrated to detect only the faintest scent. Some see his appointment of Vince Dizon to replace Bonoan as a reformist move, while others see him rearranging the deck chairs on a barge that is already sinking into moral quicksand.

And the Filipino people? They remain soaked, not just in floodwaters but in disappointment. They watch as their taxes go toward phantom dikes and imaginary drainage systems, while officials debate ethics like philosophers on a leaky boat. They understand that in the Philippines, flood control isn’t about saving lives; it’s about saving face and siphoning funds.

Ultimately, the flood control scandal is a story of corruption and a tragic mockery of governance. It exposes a system where oversight is weak, accountability is optional, and public service turns into a spectacle. Until the players are replaced and the script is rewritten, the nation will keep drowning, not in water, but in betrayal.

And so, the nation watches, weary and waterlogged, as the same names resurface with each tide: engineers who build with smoke, lawmakers who legislate with ledgers, contractors who conjure concrete from thin air, and auditors who audit their reflections. The floodwaters may recede, but the rot remains, sinking deeper into the foundations of governance. We face not just a failure of infrastructure, but a haunting of ethics drowned, trust eroded, and fortunes built on illusions.

This is not simply corruption; it’s the ghosts of fortune.