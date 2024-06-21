Excitement brews for the Kapampangan community as The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center opens its doors to the public for the first time – offering locals a chance to share in the distinct Rockwell experience and celebrate their love for food and social events.
For those seeking a new space to bond with family and friends, The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center is the newest social hub in Angeles City, Pampanga. Currently there are Metro Manila favorites such as The Matcha Tokyo, where Kapampangans can indulge in authentic and 100% organic matcha drinks, as well as must-try dishes from Mendokoro Ramenba such as their famous tonkotsu and miso ramen, along with their other flavorful offerings.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there! As more of Metro Manila’s favorites are set to come in starting July 1 such as MOS Burger and CoCo Ichibanya bringing MOS Burger’s unique and famous Yakiniku Garlic Rice Burger to Pampanga, as well as CoCo Ichibanya’s tasteful japanese dishes leveled up with their signature curry sauce. With these curated brands, The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center adds to the already vibrant and exciting retail landscape of Pampanga, giving the Kapampangans something more to look forward to.
Going beyond retail, Rockwell at Nepo Center, the joint venture development project between Rockwell Land and Juan D. Nepomuceno (JDN) Realty, also offers high-end residential spaces through its residential buildings, The Manansala and The BenCab. Its future residents can expect a lively community with premium amenities, lush open spaces, and the very first expansion of the beloved retail destination in Rockwell Center Makati, Power Plant Mall.
Kapampangans can look forward to indulging in a distinct retail experience once Power Plant Mall Angeles opens in 2027 – with curated offerings from both global and local brands, along with delectable dining experiences that will combine signature Metro Manila favorites from Power Plant Mall Makati and Pampanga’s culinary haven.
Offering a glimpse of this experience is The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center where the local community can take delight in delectable offerings, curated experiences, and take part in exciting events.
Visit The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center at Angeles City, Pampanga. To learn more, please visit Rockwell at Nepo Center on Facebook, Instagram, and rockwellcenternepoangeles.com.