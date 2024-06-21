Excitement brews for the Kapampangan community as The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center opens its doors to the public for the first time – offering locals a chance to share in the distinct Rockwell experience and celebrate their love for food and social events.

For those seeking a new space to bond with family and friends, The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center is the newest social hub in Angeles City, Pampanga. Currently there are Metro Manila favorites such as The Matcha Tokyo, where Kapampangans can indulge in authentic and 100% organic matcha drinks, as well as must-try dishes from Mendokoro Ramenba such as their famous tonkotsu and miso ramen, along with their other flavorful offerings.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! As more of Metro Manila’s favorites are set to come in starting July 1 such as MOS Burger and CoCo Ichibanya bringing MOS Burger’s unique and famous Yakiniku Garlic Rice Burger to Pampanga, as well as CoCo Ichibanya’s tasteful japanese dishes leveled up with their signature curry sauce. With these curated brands, The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center adds to the already vibrant and exciting retail landscape of Pampanga, giving the Kapampangans something more to look forward to.