There is not a bit of doubt in me, as well as in the minds of prominent Catholic personalities worldwide, that the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Synod on Synodality now being held in the Vatican are the prophesied events ushering in the Great Tribulation that will worsen, in a magnitude as never before, in the coming years.

As much has been confirmed in recent messages conveyed by Heaven which prophesied that the events are to spread worldwide, along with fiercer onslaught from nature. Other dire prophecies apart from what’s already happening have been issued, not to scare but for mankind to convert and prepare.

We are in times wherein an unprecedented battle for everlasting souls is being waged between forces of good and evil, both seen and unseen.

The message of the Blessed Mother to third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Oct. 17, 2023 confirm the commencement of the Great Tribulation. The Blessed Mother said:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Blessing.

“Your faith must remain firm, my children, faith is the defense of my Divine Son’s children.

“Beloved children, you are walking in the midst the winds of war and pain. Darkness is covering the Earth and with the darkness comes that which causes My children great anguish.

“The great veil that was holding back war has been torn and at this moment pain is rising and human beings are living out a great nightmare.

“War will spread and become fiercer, advancing among the nations until two great powers become involved in this nightmare for humanity.