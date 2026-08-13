THE GREENWASHING OF NEW CLARK CITY

For years, New Clark City has been pitched to Filipinos as the future, a smart metropolis, a green sanctuary, and a cure for the chronic ills of Metro Manila. It has repeatedly been hailed by government officials as the country’s first smart and resilient city, a symbol of modern nation-building that would supposedly redefine urban development in the Philippines. But beneath the slick renderings, promotional videos, and corporate slogans, a troubling question looms: Is New Clark City a genuine model of sustainability, or simply another costly experiment masquerading as greenwashing?

It was a very strong sales pitch. New Clark City was sold as the solution to Metro Manila’s urban blight, a climate-resilient city that was the future of Philippine development. The promise was bold, the messaging relentless, and we were led to believe that a better urban future was finally at hand. But like many ambitious projects, the real test is not in the promise but in whether it can stand up to reality.

The story is especially troubling because of the widening gap between rhetoric and evidence. Officials are proud of sustainability, but it is not measured by press releases. It is measured by energy sources, mobility systems, housing accessibility, environmental protection, and social inclusion. If those underpinnings are weak, the “green city” label is simply marketing.

One of the most obvious contradictions is energy. Reports indicate that renewable sources will account for only 30 percent of New Clark City’s projected energy supply, even as the country still relies on fossil fuels for power generation. That number should be shocking, not impressive, for a development promoted as the nation’s model of sustainability. A hospital that makes people sick is not a green city that runs mostly on conventional energy sources. The branding and the fact just don’t go together.

And it gets more serious when you look at the failed solar initiative. Reports say there were no takers for a proposed 91.4-acre solar farm that could have boosted the city’s green credentials. This is a crushing blow. It raises serious questions about investor confidence, project viability, and the practical challenges of turning sustainability pledges into operational infrastructure.

Another contradiction is transportation. Bike lanes, sidewalks, and proposed bus systems are cited by advocates as progressive urban design. Certainly, these are welcome improvements in many Philippine cities. But these environmental benefits are largely lost if private vehicles dominate transportation. If you end up reproducing the car-dependent culture that created congestion and pollution elsewhere, you can't be revolutionary.

More worrying, however, is the broader policy context for the project. While the government promotes New Clark City as a climate-resilient and environmentally responsible project, it continues to push other infrastructure projects that have been criticized for their environmental impacts. These include the Pasig River Expressway, Pax Silica, and the New Manila International Airport, all of which have raised concerns about ecological implications and worsening heat-related issues in urban areas. Sustainability should not be limited to one project. It cannot thrive in one project if another is undermining it.

Environmental issues, however, are only part of the story. The more explosive issue is social justice. A city is hardly sustainable if ordinary people can’t afford to live there. Sustainability is not just about trees, solar panels, and bike lanes. It's about people. It’s all about who’s in and who’s out.

If New Clark City lacks affordable housing, urban planning experts warn, it could become a domain for corporations, executives, and the wealthy. This warning should not be ignored. Many master-planned cities around the world began with promises of inclusivity but have become exclusive enclaves where economic privilege dictates access and opportunity.

The government plans to build 2,000 to 3,000 units of housing for low- to middle-income workers, but reports indicate questions remain about whether the units will be affordable and accessible. Numbers don't mean anything by themselves. The real question is whether a teacher, a nurse, a factory worker, or a government employee can reasonably live in this city without being driven to financial ruin. The dream of inclusivity could easily become just another slogan without answers.

The investigative challenge is simple but urgent: Who’s really winning in New Clark City? Is it for the average Filipino seeking better prospects, or mostly for investors, developers, and elite interests? You won't find the answer in ribbon-cuttings or promotional campaigns. You’ll see it in housing prices and transportation costs, and in energy policy and the environment.

New Clark City may still be the model metropolis its designers envisioned. But hope is not proof, and promises are not results. Until the city demonstrates its commitment to renewable energy, affordable housing, social inclusion, and real climate resilience, Filipinos have every reason to be wary. A green city is no mere illusion on a pretty billboard. It must be a living witness that development is sustainable and just.

But despite its grand promises and glossy branding, New Clark City has yet to answer the question that matters most: Is it truly building a sustainable future, or just greenwashing?