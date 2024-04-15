The heat is really on!

With the heat index reaching as high as 42 degrees Celsius, it's undoubtedly scorching hot outdoors. The feeling of the hot wind blowing on your face certainly causes discomfort at the very least. Classes in public schools have been suspended due to extreme heat to ensure the safety and well-being of both the students and teachers.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section Officer-in-Charge Annaliza Solis said that we should expect the meteorological drought and its severe impacts this April, signaling a prolonged dry season.

This increasing weather temperature as part of the El Niño phenomenon can highly affect our health conditions, particularly those who suffer certain medical ailments such as high blood pressure and the like. Over the weekend, a colleague passed away because of heat stroke. According to WebMD, heat stroke also known as sunstroke, is the most serious form of heat injury and is considered a medical emergency. It can kill or cause damage to the brain and other internal organs. Although heat stroke mainly affects people over age 50, it also takes a toll on healthy young athletes.

People should be aware that heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration leads to failure of the body's temperature control system. The medical definition of heatstroke is a core body temperature greater than 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with complications involving the central nervous system that occur after exposure to high temperatures. Fainting may be the first sign of heat stroke but other symptoms include throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red, hot, and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak, rapid, shallow breathing, behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering, seizures, and unconsciousness.

Medical experts suggest the following precautionary measures to avoid the occurrence of heat stroke in the midst of the increasing temperature in the country. As much as possible, it's best to stay in an air-conditioned environment when the heat index is high. For those who need to go out, it is advised that lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and a wide-brimmed hat must be worn. Put on sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more.

Drink extra fluids to prevent dehydration. Consume at least eight glasses of water, fruit juice, or vegetable juice per day. Whenever possible, when exercising or working outdoors, at least 24 ounces of fluid must be taken two hours before exercise, and another 8 ounces of water or sports drink right before exercise. During exercise, another 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes is still recommended.

If time permits, it is best to reschedule or cancel outdoor activity. Also consider doing outdoor tasks at the coolest times of the day which happens either early morning or after sunset.