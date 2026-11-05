THE HEIR TO THE GAME

It is not difficult to understand why Rep. Sandro Marcos turned out to be the way he is today, or why the budget allocated to his district received the largest share of the increase in the proposed 2027 national budget. He grew up in a political environment, perhaps even a political quagmire, where this kind of practice has long been normalized, tolerated, and at times even celebrated. It is a mindset so deeply embedded in the culture of power that it spreads with remarkable ease, infecting institutions and generations alike.

What makes this reality particularly significant is how easily familiarity can transform into acceptance. When a political arrangement persists for decades, people gradually stop viewing it as an arrangement and begin viewing it as a natural feature of governance. The extraordinary becomes ordinary, the questionable becomes routine, and future generations inherit not only political influence but also a set of assumptions about who is expected to lead and who is expected to follow.

Rep. Sandro Marcos is no stranger to the kind of politics we see today because, for many observers, this has been the prevailing reality long before he was born. He inherited a political culture already in place, one that naturally shaped his understanding of power, governance, and influence. Adapting to it would therefore seem less like a conscious choice and more like second nature. By the time he entered politics, he likely already understood the yin and yang of the system, the mechanics, incentives, and unwritten rules of the game. It is not difficult to imagine him thinking that if others before him had mastered the craft, he could do it better. Judging from the trajectory of his political rise, some might even argue that this is already unfolding before our eyes.

What makes this reality particularly significant is how easily familiarity can transform into acceptance. When a political arrangement persists for decades, people gradually stop viewing it as an arrangement and begin viewing it as a natural feature of governance. The extraordinary becomes ordinary, the questionable becomes routine, and future generations inherit not only political influence but also a set of assumptions about who is expected to lead and who is expected to follow.

How dangerous could Rep. Sandro Marcos become? How strong might his appetite be for power, influence, and wealth? The answers to those questions may already be visible in plain sight. What we are witnessing today could merely be the opening chapters of a much larger political story. It may only be a matter of time before he begins pursuing ambitions far greater than what he has already achieved in the relatively short span of his political career. That possibility alone should give Filipinos reason to pause, because the implications may be more significant and far more troubling than they initially appear.

History shows that political influence rarely expands through sudden leaps. More often, it grows through accumulation: a stronger public profile here, a wider network there, a larger sphere of influence elsewhere. Taken separately, these developments may appear unremarkable, but together they can lay the foundation for a future political figure whose reach extends far beyond what was initially imagined, making today's seemingly minor developments worthy of closer scrutiny.

He may prove to be far more politically astute, strategic, and calculating than the generation that came before him, although that remains to be seen. Yet given the direction of his career and the speed of his ascent, such a possibility cannot simply be dismissed. To some, it may even seem like a development waiting to unfold in full view of the public. He has the potential to become one of the most formidable political assets of the Marcos family, a figure capable of consolidating influence, commanding loyalty, and extending the family's reach well into the future. Within the next five to ten years, he could very well emerge as a political force capable of rivaling, or even surpassing, the stature and influence associated with his father, his uncle, and his grandparents.

What makes younger political heirs particularly interesting is their ability to operate in two worlds simultaneously. They inherit the advantages of traditional political machinery while navigating a modern environment shaped by social media, digital narratives, and instantaneous public engagement. Combined effectively, these advantages can create a form of political influence that is both deeply rooted in established structures and highly adaptable to contemporary realities.

For this reason, the Filipino people should be more than merely cautious and vigilant. They cannot afford to remain passive spectators, content to watch events unfold from the sidelines. Nor can they allow themselves, once again, to be persuaded, manipulated, or misled by the enduring appeal of a familiar political name. Democracy demands a citizenry that is alert, critical, and willing to scrutinize power regardless of who wields it. The challenge, therefore, is not simply about one politician or one family. It is about whether Filipinos have learned enough from their political past to shape a different political future.

The more important conversation is not about whether one particular political heir succeeds but about what that success says regarding the broader state of Philippine democracy. As long as familiar names continue to enjoy structural advantages over newcomers, the challenge for voters remains the same: to determine whether leadership should be treated as a public trust earned through merit and accountability or as something that can be passed from one generation to the next with minimal interruption.