The Henry Hotels and Resorts Unveils The Henry Glass House Clark in Full Bloom

The Henry Hotels and Resorts proudly announces the full opening of The Henry Glass House Clark, now welcoming guests to its complete offering, including its signature suites with private pool access, marking a new chapter in boutique hospitality within the vibrant Clark destination.

Guided by its philosophy, “Embracing the past, unveiling tomorrow,” The Henry Glass House Clark is a thoughtful interplay of heritage and forward-looking design. The property reimagines space through contemporary glass architecture while honoring the rich history and evolving identity of Clark. It stands as a modern sanctuary where transparency, light, and nature converge, offering guests an immersive and tranquil escape within a dynamic urban setting. The Henry Glasshouse Clark arrives as an inviting retreat for both leisure and business travelers seeking something beyond the ordinary.

Strategically located in a community where cycling is not just an activity but a lifestyle, the property’s grand opening was celebrated in a way that reflects its surroundings. The festivities began with a lively bike parade, joined not only by cycling enthusiasts but also by Hail electric vehicles, symbolizing a shared commitment to sustainability and progressive mobility within Clark.

Following the energizing start to the day, guests gathered for a solemn Mass and hotel blessing, marking the official dedication of the property. The celebration culminated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by distinguished guests including Clark Development Corporation CEO and President Atty. Agnes Devanadera, Department of Tourism Regional Director Richard G. Daenos, The Henry Hotels and Resorts Innkeeper Hanky Lee, and Chief Operating Officer August Samala.