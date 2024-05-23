The homeowners have spoken

AFTER some delay, elections to have a new set of directors of Fiesta Communities Tabun Mabalacat City Homeowners Association, Inc., (FCTMCHAI) were held Sunday, May 12, 2024 ar the HOA office.

Emerging winners were: Dominador (Ador) Macayan, Alfredo Ramos. Rosalyn Villanueva, Darlene Tecson, Jilmer Agbayani, Silverio Gorio, Jr., Rosemarie Castaneda, Margarita Banania, Gina Ogayon, Mar Montemayor, Danilo Manarang, Harold Azusano and Jayson de Jesus.

It was a virtual shutout by Team Unity led by Ador Macayan over the Team Pagbabago led by Dennis J. dela Cruz, outgoing president.

The elected managing officers were: President -Ador Macayan; Vice President-Jerry Agbayani; Secretary – Jayson de Jesus; Treasurer -Rose Castaneda and Auditor -Marge Banania.

The homeowners put their wish for a new set of board of directors who they hoped will work hard for the improvement of the community.

The common problem facing the Association is the number of delinquent homeowners who have amassed arrears in monthly dues.

Out of some 2,000 housing units, only about 700 religiously pay their monthly dues while tenants neglect paying.

The new set of BODs has a list of projects which they vowed to complete immediately like the street signs, playground equipment and drainage.

It plans to revoke any impeding resolutions passed by the outgoing board and improve the rendition of service to Fiesta residents/homeowners.

# # #

Fiesta Communities, compared with other high-end enclaves, still lacks amenities such as fire hydrants, portalets, a service/emergency use vehicle, etc.

The developer of Fiesta Communities had pre sale offers of amenities as a come-on gimmick to attract buyers. Now Fiesta Communities is fully occupied and the promised amenities did not arrive!

# # #

With the election of the new set of BODs and the managing officers, it is hoped by the residents that much improvement will be introduced by them and the residents will religiously pay their monthly dues.