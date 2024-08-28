The Infinity set to open new commercial spaces

ANGELES CITY -- The Infinity continues its expansion projects with the opening of The Shoppes Phase 6 this December 2024.

Phase 6 of the commercial center is set to house global retail and food brands.

“The opening of The Shoppes Building 6 is the next step in our vision to create spaces where creativity and commerce come together. We’re excited to see how these new spaces will be transformed by entrepreneurs into destinations that will drive community engagement and economic growth," Bernadette Antonio, Property and Estate Manager.

The Infinity is an integrated township under AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corporation, strategically located near Angeles, Mabalacat, Clark Freeport, and the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), making it a gateway to other parts of Central Luzon and other neighboring regions in Luzon Island.

The 40-hectare land, master-planned by Palafox Associates, is poised to be the first and largest central business district in Central Luzon.

To become the premier mixed-use development in the region, the firm said the township project is looking to improve locals' quality of life by putting up a strong business landscape and dedicated spaces for quality relaxation.

The Infinity bared that it will house commercial and office spaces and educational and medical centers, which can provide employment and investment opportunities.

The township also foresees improved accessibility and lesser road congestion for commuters and motorists passing in the area because of the modern road networks: the Pacific Drive and Atlantic Drive, which stretched from Balibago to Magalang town, Angeles City's East side, and the North Luzon Expressway.

Also looking to capitalize on the strong market of Central Luzon, The Infinity features The Shoppes, a collection of low-rise two-level shophouses containing the best local restaurants, boutique brands, retail stalls, and services.

The Shoppes include commercial units that business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs may utilize.