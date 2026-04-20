THE IRAN AND USA CONFLICT IS THE WORSE

Thank God I reached and proud to be an octogenarian. Not everyone will be blessed with this opportunity. Oftentimes I quote the Chinese saying of Ying and Yang. That life is cut in, half-night and day, happiness and sadness, success and failure, etc. I shared some happiness, likewise pain.

Here are some pain I can highlight. I experienced and witnessed too many calamities more than what I expected.More than what I deserve. The Iran war vs the USA and Israel conflict is the worse.The latest is the unprecedented thievery from elected officials. Corruption in almost all government branches. Ghost flood control projects running into billions pocketed by leaders of government. I may have heard the bombs dropped by the Japanese invading army when they targeted Clark Air Force Base as World War 2 exploded following the bombing of Pearl Harbor December 8, 1941. My older brother, Alfredo as a young boy told me he was delighted to watch the sky featuring the ‘ dog fights’ between the US air force pilots and their Japanese counterparts.

I was already in shorts, somehow a grown up in the fifties when the the dissident groups led by then Huk supremo Luis Taruc roamed the countrysides and ambushes of government soldiers were waylaid. Those were dangerous years. The Huk movement nearly toppled the established government and only was averted when Ramon Magsaysay, a popular figure among the masses was elected president. The succeeding years the country enjoyed tranquility until in 1972 Ferdinand Marcos wanted to perpetuate himself proclaimed martial law. His political rivals were jailed. Closed down media outlets. Imposed curfew, thus there was curtailment of movement and basic rights were clamped.

Comes the so-called EDSA revolution. People were overjoyed when Marcos left the country and influence of his cronies and minions and power was transferred to the widow Corazon Aquino. The country was badly managed and there was dramatic increase among the jobless. The COVID 19 pandemic raged and the sick filled the hospitals and the vaccines were not enough. Sickness and deaths were tallied by government daily. How sad.

I witnessed both the bad and good years. The best years are those years when I was ain my teen years and growing up with the music of Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Me and my friends in Porac and barkadas in Angeles City were not really affected by the rivalry of then President Carlos P. Garcia of Bohol and Vice President Diosdado Macapagal of Pampanga, but were all admiration on President John F. Kennedy of the United States of America. Benigno ' Ninoy' Aquino of Tarlac, Ferdinand E. Marcos of Ilocos Norte and Gerardo Roxas of Capiz were the rising political stars. They were the senators when senators are real senators.

Charito Solis, Gloria Romero and Paraluman were the model pin-up girls on calendars.Fernando Poe Jr., Romeo Vasquez, Lou Salvador Jr. were screen idols. Gabriel 'Flash' Elorde vs. Harold Gomes fought at the new Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Elorde knocked out Gomes in the first round and won the world junior lightweight crown.

The exchange rate was two pesos to one US dollar, and money scrips were still legal tender in cities like Angeles and Olongapo. Miguel Cuaderno was the Central Bank governor. Henry Sy was selling shoes in Carriedo street near the Quiapo church. Plaza Miranda in front of the church was London's Hyde Park where political meetings were held. There were no party list members of the House of Representatives. The Senators were brilliant and honorable.There were no pork barrels for lawmakers, and Janet Napoles may not have been born yet.

Upong dyes lang po' was a sign below the rear view mirrors of jeepneys. There were few buses plying in Metro Manila. The buses plying Pampanga were the La Mallorca Pambusco of Geronimo 'Hitler' Enriquez and the Philippine Rabbit owned by the Buan and Paras families of Tarlac.There was no North Luzon Expressway yet, but President Macapagal in 1962 tasked the Bureau of Public Highways to build the highway. There were no tricycles yet, but horse drawn calesas.

‘Those were the days my friend, I thought they never end.....’