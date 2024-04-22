The Lazatins are well anchored

This early, the political cauldron is heating up. It’s near the boiling point. If you’re no seer like Nostradamus you don’t have the ability to predict the future. I hope it doesn’t matters much to many if my analysis isn’t exact. Murphy’s Law, you know. If it’s bound to happen, it will happen. But in presenting narratives about politics, It is extremely important to make a searching look backward , make a wide look around and look what might happen ahead.

Let it be said that political families in our province can be credited on so many progress that people now enjoy. The Nepomucenos and the Lazatins for example are integral part of local history. I have told their stories many times before. On the part of the Nepomucenos, Bryan Nepomuceno was the last man who made an unsuccessful run for mayor in Angeles City. On the Lazatin side, The two Carmelo juniors, Pogi run for mayor and won convincgly. Jonjon got re-elected as member of congress. The two Lazatins will trade places this coming elections. Methinks they are both unbeatable. They have what it takes. The goodwill since the grand old man Rafael who served with distinction as governor and mayor for many years. Equally, Carmelo Sr. aka Tarzan served as congressman and mayor for long years and definitely there were many families whom they have helped. So the family is welll anchored. That is my take.

Meanwhile, in the City of San Fernando, the Tiktok girl, incumbent Mayor Vilma Caluag cannot just swirl and dance away and maybe she is now fine tuning her political plans now that it is as clear as the morning sun that the Pinedas will be in the political arena in her turf. If it is any indication on how her husband Melchor was easily beaten in the recent barangay political contest, expect that no stone unturned when the patriarch of the Pinedas, sportsman/businessman Tatay Bong will be personally involved. Few days back, together with his daughter Mylin, trooped to the Commission on Election office to transfer their registration. Meaning Mylin will face the Tiktok girl. Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw yan.

Notes. Kudos to Congressman Jonjon Lazatin by having primary and secondary roads in Angeles ,including those in Mabalacat and Magalang repaired by way of smooth asphalt laying. Sorry to say and sorry to motorists plying the many roads in the third district under the watch of Congressman Dong Gonzales it can be said they are among the worst roads in Pampanga. ( Nakausli na nga ang mga bato, lalo na parte ng barangay Sindalan at Del Rosario)… Big time. The only way to describe the celebration of the 70th birthday party of my Pareng Jess Nicdao which was held Friday, April 20 at the Laus Convention Center in San Fernando. All the people who matters in business, political and civic service sectors numbering to more than thousand attendees filled to the rafters the place. Sayang umalis ako agad, hindi ko natikman ang pagkain prepared by Chef Vince Garcia.