The light of lanterns

According to Merriam-Webster, the history and etymology of the word “lantern” is from the Middle English lanterne, from Anglo-French, from Latin lanterna, from Greek lamptēr, from lampein to shine. Based on this derivation, a lantern connotes a source of light that can illuminate through the darkness, a source of optimism and energy amidst the obscurities of life.

“Parol”, the Tagalog word for lantern, is derived from the Spanish word farol, which means lantern or light. The Giant Lantern Festival, which Kapampangans, Fernandinos in particular, are world-renowned for, has evolved from a simple religious tradition called “lubenas” wherein lanterns lit by candles became a chief element of the nine-day procession, which also coincided with the “simbang gabi”.

Kapampangans should be proud to own the reputation of being the masters of lantern making in the country, as many residents are now known as forerunners in the lantern-making industry. Famous designers and makers of Giant Lanterns of San Fernando are truly making the City of San Fernando well-known as the haven of Giant Lanterns across the country and even across the globe.

As the main road of Jose Abad Santos Avenue or JASA and the Heroes Hall of San Fernando have been lit up days ago, anyone can help but feel proud, happy, and lifted up in spirits for the radiance and enlightenment that can be felt from the colorful and creative designs of the lantern decorations. Truly, anyone, even with the heaviest heart, can rest and leave his or her worries while enjoying the ingenious and fascinating display of lights.

It is a given that the simple parols and even the giant lanterns are a tourist attraction that draws many visitors, both local and foreign. For me, however, I see these colorful, artistic masterpieces not only as a source of entertainment, but also a source of reprieve from all the problems that gloom my life. For me, as I look and enjoy the sparkle and play of the lights of the parols I see everywhere, I can muster up the strength needed and the courage to always look at the brighter side of everything.

As they say, our life is made up of the yin and yang, of black and white, of light and dark. In between, we can always look for the pieces and sources that can add color and brilliance to our existence. The parol is not just a symbol of the Christmas season, as the star is also symbolized to have guided the Three Kings in searching for the birthplace of Jesus Christ, but the lantern, whether big or small, is a constant reminder that there are things that can be turned off by life’s uncertainties.

Through our faith, passion, and the will to push forward, we can always find a light amidst the challenges that surrounds us. We have to remember that we, ourselves, can also serve as a light for others and add a colorful value in their lives. In the midst of the darkness that covers our entire nation, we Filipinos must not lose faith and hope that light and goodness will prevail.