The Many Ways BDO Finds Ways for You

From saving for tomorrow to managing daily expenses, banking has become part of every Filipino’s routine. And whether you’re starting your first job, running a neighborhood store, or planning for retirement, BDO continues to make banking easier and more accessible — wherever you are in life.

Across generations — from boomers to Gen Z — the Bank’s goal remains simple: to make financial services convenient, secure, and inclusive for all.

Closer to Home

In provinces far from city centers, access to banking can be a challenge. Through BDO Network Bank, the community banking arm of BDO, people in remote towns now have a partner they can rely on.

These branches support customers, including MSMEs, public school teachers, and OFW families, offering savings, loans, and guidance that help communities grow. By opening doors for micro and small businesses, BDONB helps generate jobs and keeps local economies moving.

Making Every Branch Visit Count

Step into a BDO branch today and you’ll notice the blend of personal service and digital convenience. The Service Assist Machine (SAM) replaces paper forms, while online branch booking lets customers schedule visits and complete transactions faster.

Account opening is now simpler, too — available online, even for first-time clients. Meanwhile, the Universal Teller Machine allows check deposits, passbook updates, and cardless transactions through QR or biometrics.

For those seeking one-on-one advice, BDO Connect offers private virtual consultations with product specialists. It’s part of the Bank’s promise: digital when you want it, personal when you need it.

Empowering Filipino Families

For millions of Overseas Filipinos, BDO Remit serves as a lifeline that connects them with loved ones. More than transferring money, it helps families turn remittances into savings, small businesses, or investments in education — backed by financial literacy programs done in partnership with agencies like OWWA and CFO.

To protect life goals, BDO Life serves as a “Plan B” — providing financial safety nets in times of illness, loss, or unexpected changes. It’s about helping families stay on track, even when life takes a different turn.

Everyday Ease

The BDO Pay app brings simple payment options to the palm of your hand. With it, you can scan, send, and pay directly from your BDO account or credit card — no need to cash-in or top up. Bills payments, transfers, or even splitting expenses with friends can all be done in a few taps.

In remote rural areas, Cash Agad gives access to basic banking through local shops and small stores — turning neighborhood businesses into community banking hubs. With over 12,000 partner agents nationwide, it helps families withdraw cash, check balances, and manage funds closer to home.

Helping Businesses Grow

For entrepreneurs and companies, BDO’s Cash Management Services (CMS) simplify collections, payments, and payroll. Through BDO Business Online, business owners can track funds in real time and process transactions securely — anytime, anywhere.

Its Payroll Package not only eases salary distribution but also introduces employees to financial services and free life insurance, promoting financial inclusion within the workforce.

Meanwhile, BDO Trust and Investments Group supports clients aiming to grow their wealth responsibly. From investment funds to retirement plans, the group provides expert guidance tailored to each goal.

A Trusted Presence Nationwide

With more than 1,800 branches and 5,800 ATMs across the country — and growing — BDO continues to bring banking closer to Filipinos. Many of its new branches are now in rural and provincial areas, ensuring that financial services are within reach.

The Bank also operates international offices to serve global clients and overseas Filipinos, staying true to its vision of being a partner at every stage of life, wherever you may be.

At the heart of it all is a simple commitment — to keep finding ways that make banking more simple, inclusive, and meaningful for every Filipino. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)