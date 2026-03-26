THE MARCOLETA MENAGERIE

They return to our screens with the punctuality of a bad sitcom and the subtlety of a foghorn: the father-and-son duo who have made spectacle into a family business. Call it dynastic theater or a two-man carnival act; either way, their latest encore has the quadrimedia buzzing with the same mixture of outrage, amusement, and weary resignation reserved for reruns nobody asked for. This column does not aim to bury them in ad hominem confetti; it aims to hold up a mirror that, inconveniently, reflects both the performers and the audience that keeps buying tickets.

If arrogance were a currency, they would be minting coins and issuing commemorative stamps. Their posture before cameras and microphones reads like a manual on how to convert certainty into a performance art: shoulders squared, tone calibrated to the exact decibel of indignation, and an unshakable belief that nuance is a foreign language. Observers might call it confidence; critics prefer the word “hubris”, which sounds better in headlines and worse in ethics classes.

Ignorance, in their case, is not a quiet absence of knowledge but a loud, performative choice. It arrives fully costumed, with props and a script that suggests complexity is optional, and facts are negotiable. The spectacle isn't just that they are uninformed at times, but that they wear that ignorance like a badge… an intentional, theatrical shrug that dares anyone to correct them without being accused of spoiling the show.

Vindictiveness is the seasoning that turns their rhetoric from bland to bitter. Where others might seek reconciliation or at least the optics of civility, they opt for the dramatic flourish of retribution: a pointed question here, a public rebuke there, and the occasional legal thunderbolt for dramatic effect. Whether this is principled firmness or performative score-settling depends on who’s counting the receipts; the result, however, is the same: a political climate that feels colder and more theatrical by the day.

Yet satire must be fair, and fairness requires acknowledging that spectacle has political utility. In a media ecosystem that rewards outrage with airtime and algorithms with attention, their brand of bluntness is a rational strategy. It simplifies complex debates into digestible soundbites, rallies a base that prefers clarity over caveats, and ensures that their names trend long after the nuance has been edited out of the clip.

Still, strategy does not absolve responsibility. Public life demands a baseline of seriousness when decisions affect livelihoods, institutions, and public trust. When rhetoric substitutes for policy and theatrics for deliberation, the public square becomes a stage where consequences are treated like props. That is the real cost of turning governance into a recurring sketch: the audience laughs, but the house burns a little.

The quadrimedia, for its part, is complicit in this theater. Cameras love conflict. Producers love ratings. Pundits love the certainty of a villain and a hero. The result is a feedback loop: perform outrage, get airtime, amplify outrage, repeat. If the father-and-son act thrives, it is because the stage keeps lighting up for them. Blame, therefore, is not a single actor’s burden but a shared responsibility between performers and the platforms that reward them.

Comedy, however, remains a potent corrective if wielded intelligently. Satire can puncture pretension and expose contradictions without descending into cruelty. The trick is to aim the joke at the behavior, not the person, and to make the audience see the absurdity in what they once accepted as normal. When even the miserable and the clowns can laugh, it means the joke has landed; when only the performers laugh, the joke has become propaganda.

There is also a civic lesson hidden in the laughter: discernment. Citizens who consume spectacle without skepticism are like theatergoers who mistake stage blood for real injury. We must learn to applaud the craft while interrogating the content. Does the performance illuminate policy or obscure it? Does it invite debate or shut it down? These are the questions that separate engaged spectators from passive viewers.

For those who value institutions, the father-and-son phenomenon is a stress test. It reveals how resilient our norms are when confronted with relentless theatricality. Some institutions bend and adapt; others fracture under the strain of constant spectacle. The healthier response is to reinforce norms that reward evidence, deliberation, and accountability so that no amount of bravado can substitute for competence.

Let us not mistake satire for cynicism. To laugh at the Marcoleta menagerie is not to surrender to despair but to refuse to be cowed by bluster. Laughter can be a form of resistance when it sharpens our judgment and loosens the grip of fear. If the duo’s antics make us guffaw, let that guffaw be followed by a checklist: verify, question, demand answers, and vote with both our ballots and our attention.

The father and son will continue to perform as long as the theater exists and the audience applauds. Our task is not to banish them from the stage. Public life is too rich for censorship. Our job is to change the terms of the performance. If we insist on substance over spectacle, if we reward clarity over claptrap, then even the most flamboyant acts will find their applause diminished. And when the lights dim on their next encore, perhaps the only sound left will be the polite, weary chuckle of an audience that has finally learned to laugh, and then look away.