The Mitsubishi Destinator has arrived!

Introducing the all-new Mitsubishi Destinator:The SUV that will transform your journey into an experience that befit the destination.
Unveiled at the Mitsubishi Carworld Pampanga showroom on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the Destinator is a new 7-seater family SUV from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, that elevates every drive with its comfort and safety features.
The Destinator's powerhorse a newly-developed 1.5L turbocharged engine with Mivec providing dynamic driving sensation by delivering the perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. The drivetrain comes with five drive modes (Normal, Tarmac, Wet, Gravel, and Mud), to adjust throttle, traction, and steering for different road conditions. Its 214 mm ground clearance lets you clear road obstacles and light floods effortlessly.
It takes on the terrain with advanced safety features like Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing (MMSS), tight turning radius of 5.4 meters, a specifically well-tuned suspension designed for the ASEAN region that provides a balance of stability and ride comfort for both city and rougher roads.
The Destinator features Mitsubishi Motors' signature design, a commanding look that combines a bold grille with sleek lines to express both performance and protection. The Dynamic Shield Design includes a prominent acrylic front grille with an inner honeycomb pattern and is integrated with the bumpers; T-Shaped LED Head lamps,LED Daytime Running Lights and LED fog lights, T-Shaped LED Tail lamps and Power Tailgate with Hands Free Function.
Other distinct features of the Destinator are Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Roof Rail with Pillar Design, Hexaguard Horizon motif, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, roomy and upscale cabin boasts an elegant 2-tone maroon and black interior for the GT variant, and a sleek classic black trim for the GLS and GLX variants, and Panoramic Sunroof. Inside, there's the 8-Inch LCD Meter, and Wireless Smartphone Charger.
There's more to the Destinator that makes it a class of its own in the SUV segment like the Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation and the unique Mitsubishi Connect for remote access and safeguard services.
The Destinator comes in the GT, GLX and GLS variants, available in six colors. Pricing starts at P1,389,000.
For more of the Destinator and reservations, as well as a test drive, visit Carworld Pampanga, Carworld Malolos, Carworld Marilao, Carworld Bataan, Carworld Tarlac or Carworld Subic.