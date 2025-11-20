The Mitsubishi Destinator has arrived!

Introducing the all-new Mitsubishi Destinator:The SUV that will transform your journey into an experience that befit the destination.

Unveiled at the Mitsubishi Carworld Pampanga showroom on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the Destinator is a new 7-seater family SUV from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, that elevates every drive with its comfort and safety features.

The Destinator's powerhorse a newly-developed 1.5L turbocharged engine with Mivec providing dynamic driving sensation by delivering the perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. The drivetrain comes with five drive modes (Normal, Tarmac, Wet, Gravel, and Mud), to adjust throttle, traction, and steering for different road conditions. Its 214 mm ground clearance lets you clear road obstacles and light floods effortlessly.

It takes on the terrain with advanced safety features like Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing (MMSS), tight turning radius of 5.4 meters, a specifically well-tuned suspension designed for the ASEAN region that provides a balance of stability and ride comfort for both city and rougher roads.