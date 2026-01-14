MVP: Most Valuable Player. A sportsman or athlete who blends skill, character, leadership, dedication, positive mindset, integrity, dependability and strong drive to deliver for the team, beyond stats and scores.
MVB: Most Valuable Bank. An institution with sustained focus on customer satisfaction, operational resilience, inclusive growth, solid digital infrastructure, future-ready, dependable and trusted.
BDO Unibank or BDO, spells just that---Best, Decorated, Outstanding---simply ‘the most,’ marking each step with multiple accolades, recognition, awards, citations and honors along its journey to serve, year after year.
The year 2025 has been 12 months of milestones for BDO, topped by the distinction of being named by Brand Finance---the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy---as the only bank from the Philippines in the roster of the ASEAN top 10 most valuable banking brands during the Asia Brand Gala 2025 in Singapore.
It was the second straight year as MVB, with Brand Finance Philippines’ 2025 report showing BDO’s brand value surging to US$ 3.7 billion, representing a 48% increase from the previous year, underscoring the Bank’s strong market position, growing customer trust and solid execution.
The 2-peat recognition highlights BDO’s sustained focus on customer satisfaction, operational resilience and inclusive growth. In 2024, the Bank expanded its footprint bringing its total network to 1,793 across the Philippines and key international markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore. This expansion supports BDO’s mission to bring essential financial services closer to underserved communities.
Additionally, BDO has continued to strengthen its digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of customers. Its Go Digital initiatives are designed to provide clients with secure and easy access to banking services anytime, anywhere. Enhancements to its BDO Online and BDO Pay mobile apps have delivered smoother, more personalized experiences.
According to Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific, “BDO’s latest brand valuation is a testament to the years of strategic growth from an institution that remains focused on building a future-ready bank for every Filipino. With physical presence in 92% of Philippine municipalities and a growing global footprint around the world, BDO is on a positive growth trajectory.”
BACK- TO- BACK WINS
In May last year, BDO scored back-to-back wins at the 27th Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards, including its 6th consecutive Platinum Award in the Bank category.
Reader’s Digest Asia Pacific’s Retail and Sales Advertising Director, Sheron White, shared that the recognition cements BDO’s reputation as one of the most trusted financial institutions in the region, continuing to earn the public’s confidence.
BDO also brought home its 7th Platinum Award as the most trusted Credit Card Issuing Bank, proving its strong foothold in the credit card segment. In addition, the bank earned Gold Awards in three other key categories —Consumer/Personal Loans, Investment Fund, and Travel Insurance—demonstrating the breadth of customer trust across its financial offerings.
The annual Trusted Brands Awards are based on an independent survey conducted by Catalyst Research, which gathered insights from 8,000 consumers across five markets: the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
The back-to-back recognition reflect BDO’s consistent delivery of reliable, accessible, and customer-focused financial services—upholding its promise to “find ways” for every Filipino.
DUAL HONORS
BDO Unibank, Inc. was recognized at the Environmental, Social, and Governance Business (ESGBusiness) Awards 2025, winning the Renewable Energy Financing Programme Award - Philippines and Good Governance Award - Philippines. These awards highlight the bank’s commitment to strong governance practices and financing the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.
Its sustainable finance initiative has been in place since 2010, with its Sustainable Finance Framework guiding investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, biodiversity, community development, and other eligible projects, which was expanded in 2023 to cover 29 categories, supporting P1.04 trillion. The bank’s issue of ASEAN sustainability bonds drew strong investor interest, including a July 2025 offering that was 23 times oversubscribed, raising P115 billion, with proceeds funding projects on clean energy infrastructure.
On governance, BDO aligns with domestic and international standards such as the SEC Code of Corporate Governance, OECD Principles, and the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. Its board and committees ensure effective oversight across sustainability, risk, and audit functions, embedding accountability and transparency into corporate strategy.
BDO earned another feather on its cap as one of the Top 50 publicly listed companies in the ASEAN region for excellence in corporate governance during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Capital Market Forum (ACMF) on July 24, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The distinction was awarded based on the 2024 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard Regional Assessment, which recognizes companies that uphold the highest standards of corporate governance aligned with international best practices.
“BDO’s corporate governance principles are about effective oversight, strict compliance with regulations, and sustainable value creation to promote the best interest of its various stakeholders. WE value this recognition which affirms our deepest commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance practices,” said Nestor V. Tan, President and CEO of BDO Unibank, Inc.
16th PLATINUM AWARD
BDO won its 16th consecutive Platinum Award for ESG Excellence at The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025. The honor is a testament to its leadership in sustainable banking practices and strong corporate governance, and underscores the bank's commitment to responsible growth and balanced financial and non-financial performance.
It was also conferred the Best Sustainability Team award for the second consecutive year, highlighting BDO's ESG efforts cover corporate governance, environmental responsibility, and social inclusion, aligning with broader national goals, solidifying BDO's dedication to integrating sustainability into its core business, as well as its leadership in sustainable practices and responsible banking.
BDO’s integrated approach to good governance strengthens stakeholder trust, enhances the bank’s long-term credibility, and supports the Philippines’ broader sustainable development goals.
ALL THE BEST
In 2025 as it was in 2024, BDO Private Bank was recognized as the Philippines' Best Private Bank during the Euromoney Private Banking Awards, recognizing its leadership in delivering tailored wealth management services, customized investment strategies, and comprehensive solutions for high net-worth individuals.
The awards, which are based on an annual survey of private banks worldwide, have cited BDO Unibank, BDO Private Bank’s parent company, as the overall Best Bank in the Philippines for 2024.
The Euromoney awards acknowledge BDO's ability to provide a wide range of services, including trust and estate planning, investment management, and family office services, catering to the complex needs of the affluent market in the Philippines.
In its journey last year to find ways to serve its clients better, BDO Capital & Investment Corporation has been recognized as the Best Investment Bank in the Philippines for the eighth consecutive year by Global Finance's Best Investment Bank Awards. It is a reflection of BDO Capital in 2024, when it was named Investment House of the Year for the seventh consecutive time, Best Equity House, Best Fixed Income House, and Best Project Finance House at the Investment House Association of the Philippines Awards and Best for equities in the Philippines from Euromoney.
The awards are marks of BDO Capital's consistent excellence and leadership in the Philippine capital markets, leveraging its solid capital base, extensive distribution network, and customer-centric approach to provide a wide range of investment banking services.
And more of the best as BDO has been recognized as the Best Bank in the Philippines for 2025 by Alpha Southeast Asia at the 19th Annual Best Financial Institution Awards by FinanceAsia at their 2025 Awards; and Best Transaction Bank in the Philippines by The Asian Banker at their Philippine Awards 2025, for modernizing services and enhancing API connectivity.
OUTSTANDING
Reaching out beyond the vault, BDO Foundation was recognized as an Outstanding BSP Stakeholder by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in July 18, 2025, conferred for its extensive financial inclusion and education programs, particularly for empowering various Filipino sectors like farmers, teachers, and MSMEs in line with the country’s Central Bank mandates.
During the 2025 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony, the BSP cited BDO Foundation--the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank---for its contributions, especially in financial education, digital literacy, and financial inclusion.
The foundation implemented programs for students, teachers, OFWs, farmers, MSMEs, supporting the BSP's National Strategy for Financial Inclusion. It collaborated with the BSP and other government agencies on projects like the KITA (Kapital at Ipon Tungo sa Asenso) Mo Na! program for farmers.
Above all, BDO Foundation was recognized for uplifting economic well-being and promoting financial literacy nationwide, continuous efforts and long-standing partnership with the BSP in building a financially literate Philippines.
“ This recognition will further inspire us to keep finding creative ways to bring financial education closer to everyday life and to help build a financially literate citizenry. Maraming salamat, BSP!,” BDO Foundation President Mario Deriquito Deriquito said.
TOGETHER IN 2026
As the new year unfolds, BDO vowed to find more ways to serve the banking community, with Filipinos on top of its ‘the most’ list.
“2025 has been a year of milestones, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Your trust drives us to keep innovating and delivering the best banking experience possible. Thank you for being part of our journey—here’s to reaching even greater heights together in 2026!” (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)