MVP: Most Valuable Player. A sportsman or athlete who blends skill, character, leadership, dedication, positive mindset, integrity, dependability and strong drive to deliver for the team, beyond stats and scores.

MVB: Most Valuable Bank. An institution with sustained focus on customer satisfaction, operational resilience, inclusive growth, solid digital infrastructure, future-ready, dependable and trusted.

BDO Unibank or BDO, spells just that---Best, Decorated, Outstanding---simply ‘the most,’ marking each step with multiple accolades, recognition, awards, citations and honors along its journey to serve, year after year.

The year 2025 has been 12 months of milestones for BDO, topped by the distinction of being named by Brand Finance---the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy---as the only bank from the Philippines in the roster of the ASEAN top 10 most valuable banking brands during the Asia Brand Gala 2025 in Singapore.

It was the second straight year as MVB, with Brand Finance Philippines’ 2025 report showing BDO’s brand value surging to US$ 3.7 billion, representing a 48% increase from the previous year, underscoring the Bank’s strong market position, growing customer trust and solid execution.

The 2-peat recognition highlights BDO’s sustained focus on customer satisfaction, operational resilience and inclusive growth. In 2024, the Bank expanded its footprint bringing its total network to 1,793 across the Philippines and key international markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore. This expansion supports BDO’s mission to bring essential financial services closer to underserved communities.

Additionally, BDO has continued to strengthen its digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of customers. Its Go Digital initiatives are designed to provide clients with secure and easy access to banking services anytime, anywhere. Enhancements to its BDO Online and BDO Pay mobile apps have delivered smoother, more personalized experiences.

According to Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific, “BDO’s latest brand valuation is a testament to the years of strategic growth from an institution that remains focused on building a future-ready bank for every Filipino. With physical presence in 92% of Philippine municipalities and a growing global footprint around the world, BDO is on a positive growth trajectory.”