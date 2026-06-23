The movie my siblings and I will never outgrow

Looking back, I realize just how fortunate we were as kids. Around 1995, our father had the chance to travel to Indonesia and came home with something that felt magical at the time, a Kenwood audio and video player, along with a stack of VCDs featuring films released that year. Among them was Toy Story, the first chapter of a saga that has stayed with me and my siblings, quietly growing in meaning as we’ve grown older.

My siblings and I didn’t just watch it. We lived it and has unknownigly passed the fondness on to our own kids. We knew every detail, every line, every moment that defined Andy, Woody, and Buzz. And of course, we cherished the rest of the gang: Rex, Hamm, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Slinky, and Bo Peep. As the story expanded, so did our attachment to Jessie and Bullseye, to Stinky Pete, to Lotso, and eventually, to Bonnie.

In many ways, those characters weren’t just part of a film, because they were part of our childhood, stitched into memory as vividly as the moments we spent watching them together.

Over the weekend, we went out of or way to watch the latest sequel, Toy Story 5. It feels less like a sequel and more like a quiet nudge to grow up. Beneath the humor and familiar faces, it carries a set of reflections that feel unmistakably adult.

First, there’s the matter of mileage. Woody, worn and visibly aged, no longer pretends he’s brand new. And that’s the point. The film doesn’t mourn the scratches; it actually honors them. What once might have felt like a decline is reframed as depth. Experience replaces shine. The message is simple but not always easy to accept: we don’t stay in our prime forever, but we do become better at understanding the world.

Then comes the shift in how childhood itself is defined. The story gently unsettles the tension between old-school play and the glow of screens. It resists the easy judgment. Instead of insisting that things were better “before,” it asks adults to loosen their grip on nostalgia. Childhood isn’t disappearing, but it’s just changing form. What matters isn’t whether kids play the way we used to, but that they’re still finding ways to imagine, connect, and grow.

And finally, there’s purpose. How it moves, evolves, and sometimes leaves us behind. The toys, once the center of a child’s universe, are pushed to the margins. It’s a quiet but familiar feeling. Roles shift. Identities loosen. The film suggests that this isn’t loss, but transition. Letting go of who you used to be doesn’t erase your value, as it opens space for what comes next.

Toy Story 5 is a more emotional installment of the TS saga than TS4, coming in second to Toy Story 3 when Andy finally leaves all of his toys to its new owner, Bonnie. It's about learning to age without fear, to accept change without resentment, and to keep finding meaning, even when the spotlight moves on.