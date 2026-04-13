THE NBI SHOULD INVESTIGATE PASS WAY FEES COLLECTIONS

Should I stop complaining through this space or should I continue to highlight what I and many others, particularly my friends believe that I should not stop rattling or rocking the boat, so to speak. First, why on earth the builder started to construct and no scheduled date when to finish a flyover? Why don’t the Department of Public Works and Highways release the funds? Why don’t the proponent here make the necessary follow-up? The motorists passing through the MacArthur Highway in Angeles City have enough. Besides, we are the laughing stock by foreigners.

Where are you Toll Regulatory Board? You allowed again MVP to increase the toll fee despite the poor service at the NLEX. (Lalo ninyong Pinayayaman siya despite his gargantuan earnings from us motorists).One nerve wracking situations being experienced by motorists are these RFID on toll gates. Does NLEX maintain a quick response team? A team that will immediately respond when there is a traffic buildup? (Mukhang waley). Because many, including me experienced several times the bumper to bumper situation.

Hello Toll Board! Where are the collected amount from us motorists to make our travels safe and easy. Our roads are still in bad shape. I also wanted to point out the traffic lights on our highways which are your concern. Do they study first how to calibrate? The sequences first before they are installed, particularly those on intersections?

Paging Clark Development Corporation management. What happened to the Bayanihan Park? The redevelopment is not well thought of. That’s park intended for family leisure and not for jeepneys use. How come it’s taking the completion too long? How many months now? Is the contractor being charge penalty for the slippage?

What’s the story behind why there is an ongoing revamps the members of the board of both Clark Development Corporation and Clark International Airport Corporation?

Will sanggunians of all towns, particularly Porac and Bacolor and including San Fernando and Minalin pass resolutions asking the Department of Public Works and Highways to expand into four lanes the megadike road please? Paging DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Who’s collecting the pass way fees for the more than 2,000 sand and gravel trucks coming daily from quarries in Porac? The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) should come in and investigate.