The need for more money

Government need for money is a bottomless pit. The thieves in government have insatiable appetite for money. Some are no longer happy with hundreds of millions of pesos. Their bank accounts are now in billions. In the meanwhile, government finances are always in precarious balance. No wonder the Philippine Statistics Authority indicate almost half of the 115 population are considered poor. The Social Amelioration Program or ayudas was introduced for the impoverished of the country’s poor.(Pampalubag loob sa mga mahihirap). As commonly said among us reporters and commentators that it’s so difficult to present information without bias, but the closer you get being bias, you’ll get closer to wisdom. Viewpoints shift and sometimes readers miss the points. My point is the fact that 99% of those in the senate and congress have sticky fingers. They distributed crumbs or ayudas etc for political expediency.

Now our country needs more billions of pesos. For many years now, our government need to cross oceans and with stretched palms begging for more aids for foreign donations .This is another viewpoint. What if we will sell some 30 thousand hectares of land at a premium price of what we owned? It’s just like when a family is pushed to the wall and need money badly he will resort to sell something of value. Pay all our borrowings. Invest in infrastructure like seaports, airports and agricultural facilities. And don’t allow senators and congressmen to intervene.Black list all marked contractors like the Discayas. Hopefully Secretary Vince Dizon will remain as head honcho of the Department Public Works .

All what we have to do is put a deed on the land titles owned by our government now which were formerly base lands used by the American military forces. Clark Freeport, the former Subic naval base, Poro Point and other smaller former military camps. These locations may even spur growth and make our country list among the first world.

I served as a member of the board of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) for some years till I resigned in the late 2013. I saw how a former military camp was transformed into a cross-functional central business district. And this is the former Fort Bonifacio, now called the Bonifacio Global City (BGC). The BGC is only more than 300 hectare property and this is now the location of tall and modern buildings. The Market Market Shopping Mall and the Sy owned Aura are drawing the shoppers while those who are biased food lovers troop from lunch hour to dinner time at the Serendra and Bonifacio High Street.

All these things happened when the government placed a deed on the title and sold the land. If you were lucky enough to buy a property there earlier, you can sell it from anywhere from half million to one million per square meter today because builders are allowed vertical constructions, as against the adjacent Forbes Park and Dasmarinas Village where a square meter of land you'll be buying at P300 thousand per square meter only because tall buildings are not allowed to be built in these two gated subdvisions. This idea of mine is take it or leave it. Adopt it or drop it. Study it or forget it.