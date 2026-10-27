The New Weather Challenge

After the rainy season caused a month-long suspension of in-person classes in Pampanga and other provinces in Luzon, the Super El Niño season now poses another threat to the continuity of learning in schools. Just as the torrential rains brought about by the southwest monsoon and typhoons have become primary reasons for class suspensions, the increasing temperatures caused by El Niño have prompted the Department of Education, local government units, and parents like me to anticipate the effects of this weather phenomenon on the safety and well-being of students, especially those in public schools nationwide.

It is no secret that public schools face a massive challenge in keeping classrooms and school facilities conducive to learning amid a rising heat index. To address this, parents who are concerned about the comfort and safety of their children often contribute funds to provide electric fans and air-conditioning units in classrooms. At the start of every school year, it has become common for parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to propose the refurbishment of classrooms and the provision of additional fans to ensure that learners not only remain comfortable throughout the day but, more importantly, do not become ill because of the intense heat inside their classrooms. On top of this, parents like me also provide our children with portable fans for the extra cooling they may need during particularly hot days.

DepEd's response to the challenge of balancing learning continuity and student well-being is embodied in DepEd Memorandum No. 064, s. 2026, or the Anticipatory Action, Preparedness, and Protective Measures for the 2026-2027 Super El Niño. Under this framework, which precludes a one-size-fits-all approach, schools may respond based on their respective situations and actual conditions, recognizing that, much like typhoons and other weather disturbances, extreme heat affects schools differently. The four-level system, from Hayo to Hinto, provides schools with the flexibility to adjust learning arrangements while prioritizing health and safety. More importantly, it empowers school heads to make decisions based on local realities. For many families, this is reassuring because the decision to suspend classes is no longer limited to a numerical reading on a weather bulletin. Instead, it also considers what learners and teachers are actually experiencing inside classrooms.

The guidelines do not focus solely on response measures. More importantly, they recognize preparedness as a key strategy that schools and communities must pursue together. Schools are directed to assess ventilation, water supply, sanitation facilities, food security, and the needs of vulnerable learners and personnel. These may sound like mere administrative requirements, but they directly affect our children's daily school experience. This is where PTAs can play a crucial role in supporting schools and helping address concerns on the ground. A classroom with poor airflow, an unreliable water supply, or inadequate handwashing facilities can quickly turn a hot day into a health risk. Early planning allows schools to identify and address these concerns before they become emergencies. Likewise, forging the right partnerships and securing support from local government units for needed infrastructure and resources can provide more sustainable solutions for the entire school community.

Equally important is DepEd's commitment to ensuring that learning continues without placing additional burdens on families. Many parents still remember the financial difficulties brought about by emergency learning arrangements in previous years. This time, the policy clearly states that families should not be required to purchase gadgets, internet connectivity, printed materials, drinking water, cooling devices, or special clothing as a condition for learning. This is a reassuring provision for parents because it reflects both practicality and compassion, especially at a time when the effects of the Super El Niño are expected to contribute to the rising cost of basic necessities.

Ultimately, El Niño preparedness is not about whether classes are suspended. It is about whether schools are ready before suspensions become necessary. It is about having learning materials prepared, ensuring access to water and nutritious meals, monitoring classroom conditions, and helping learners recover from disruptions. Most of all, it is about creating a school system that places children's welfare at the center of every decision. As parents, we entrust schools with our children's education. During periods of extreme heat, preparedness gives us something equally valuable: confidence that their safety is being protected while their learning continues.