THE OFWs’ 3Ss

For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), building a future—not just sending money home---is spelled out by the 3Ss: Sacrifice, Success and Security.

To these modern day economic heroes, success is no longer measured solely by how much money they send home.

Increasingly, it means what those years of sacrifice make possible, spending time away from their loved ones in lands far away from home.

For OFWs, sacrifice and success translates to college education for their children, a family home, a business, or a more secure retirement.

To them who toil across the seas, they now look beyond day-to-day needs and focus on long-term financial security.

Take retired seafarer Robert Ventura Cordovez and former Dubai-based worker Suzette Maglinte, both valued clients of BDO Unibank, Inc.

During a recent gathering of BDO clients in Cebu, they shared their experiences and highlighted how OFWs reflect on the goals they achieved after years of working overseas.

Cordovez retired in December 2025 after 35 years at sea. Throughout his career as a marine engineer, his priority was giving his children the best possible opportunities.

“Education was always the priority,” he said. “Everything we worked for was for our children’s future.”

Today, all of his children have graduated and become professionals. The family has acquired a home, land, vehicles, and recently started a business.

“Na-achieve ko na ang mga pangarap ko,” he said. “Nakapagtapos ang mga anak ko, may bahay kami, may mga naipundar kaming sasakyan, at may negosyo na rin.”