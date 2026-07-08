THE OFWs’ 3Ss

For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), building a future—not just sending money home---is spelled out by the 3Ss: Sacrifice, Success and Security.
To these modern day economic heroes, success is no longer measured solely by how much money they send home.
Increasingly, it means what those years of sacrifice make possible, spending time away from their loved ones in lands far away from home.
For OFWs, sacrifice and success translates to college education for their children, a family home, a business, or a more secure retirement.
To them who toil across the seas, they now look beyond day-to-day needs and focus on long-term financial security.
Take retired seafarer Robert Ventura Cordovez and former Dubai-based worker Suzette Maglinte, both valued clients of BDO Unibank, Inc.
During a recent gathering of BDO clients in Cebu, they shared their experiences and highlighted how OFWs reflect on the goals they achieved after years of working overseas.
Cordovez retired in December 2025 after 35 years at sea. Throughout his career as a marine engineer, his priority was giving his children the best possible opportunities.
“Education was always the priority,” he said. “Everything we worked for was for our children’s future.”
Today, all of his children have graduated and become professionals. The family has acquired a home, land, vehicles, and recently started a business.
“Na-achieve ko na ang mga pangarap ko,” he said. “Nakapagtapos ang mga anak ko, may bahay kami, may mga naipundar kaming sasakyan, at may negosyo na rin.”
From supporting family to securing the future
Maglinte for her part, tells that she and her husband initially worked overseas to help their parents and siblings before focusing on building a future for their own family.
“When we felt that we had already helped our families, we decided it was time to build our own,” she said.
Over the years, the couple was able to secure and fully pay for a home and a vehicle. With savings set aside for their children's education, they are now focused on strengthening their retirement fund and pursuing future business opportunities.
“Lalo naming na-appreciate ang BDO dahil nakapag-avail kami ng bahay at sasakyan,” she said.
For many OFWs, stories like those of Cordovez and Maglinte reflect how financial priorities evolve over time.
What often begins as a desire to support loved ones eventually grows into a broader goal: creating long-term financial security for the next generation.
As more Filipino families look beyond immediate needs and plan for the future, their experiences underscore a simple reality: the 3 Ss.
That sacrifice and success abroad is ultimately measured not by the years spent away from home, but by the opportunities created and financial security for the people they love most, and who truly deserve them.
“Na-achieve ko na ang mga pangarap ko,” he said. “Nakapagtapos ang mga anak ko, may bahay kami, may mga naipundar kaming sasakyan, at may negosyo na rin.”
As many more OFws prepare for life at home after overseas work, BDO finds ways for them by exploring opportunities to save, invest, and build sustainable sources of income.
“We want to help OFWs make the most of every remittance—not only to support their families today, but also to build lasting opportunities for the future,” said BDO senior vice president and remittance head Genie Gloria. (Jovi T. De Leon)
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