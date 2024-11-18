The Pampanga Press Club, 75th year

It will be a big day on November 23 for Pampanga Press Club (PPC).It will celebrate its 75th anniversary. It promises to be a blast with who’s who in the local media circle. And most of the invited guests are known names. There will be also an awarding ceremonies for personalities whom the club appreciates.The club will highlight this significant milestone by recognizing individuals that have shown able leadership in their fields. PPC members will be in attendance and wearing their sunday best for the occasion. Coats tailored at Casa Moda of Mich Viray with a matching bow tie for male members and designers’ gowns for the ladies are the agreed attires. The beauty salons will have a field day for our female members. The venue will be the grand ballroom of the Royce Hotel and Casino at Clark Freeport.

To know more about PPC and just to set the record straight. I am just a little bit older than the club which was the first provincial organization and the National Press Club was organized few years earlier. Some of the members I can recall were Silvestre Songco, Butch Maglaqui, Philip Siron, Toto Songco, Emerito De Jesus, Lino Sanchez Sr., Tomas San Pedro, Katoks Tayag, Moises Sevilla Ocampo, Hector Soto, Romeo Arceo and my brother Greg. Unfortunately when my Greg was elected president he wasn’t able to get inducted and the club was moribund for several years. It was only in 1979 when the club was resurrected with the help of then Labor Secretary Blas F. Ople. I was inducted as president and Ka Blas was the guest speaker and Ka Luis Taruc and Bulacan Congressman Teddy Natividad were special guests The late Ram Mercado was the master of ceremonies and the affair was held at the Army Navy Club in Manila.

Every now and then, I find myself rummaging in my very small library and I love leafing through those old provincial newspapers. Copies of Pampanga Newsweek published and edited by Tom San Pedro, Pampanga Eagle of Ram Mercado, Pampanga Times of Jose Reyes and The Voice of Armando P. Baluyut. They helped shape the political history of the province.

MEMORIES: I grew up with Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Me and my friends in Porac and barkadas in Angeles City were not really affected by the rivalry of then President Carlos P. Garcia of Bohol and Vice President Diosdado Macapagal of Pampanga, but were all admiration on President John F. Kennedy of the United States of America. Benigno ' Ninoy' Aquino of Tarlac, Ferdinand E. Marcos of Ilocos Norte, Gil Puyat of Pampanga, Soc Rodrigo of Bulacan, Raul Manglapus, Arturo Tolentino of Manila and Gerardo Roxas of Capiz were the rising political stars. They were the senators when senators are real senators.

Charito Solis, Marlene Darden, Gloria Romero and Paraluman were the model pin-up girls on calendars.Fernando Poe Jr., Romeo Vasquez, Zaldy Zshornack, Lou Salvador Jr. were screen idols.Gabriel 'Flash' Elorde vs. Harold Gomes fought at the new Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Elorde knocked out Gomes in the first round and won the world junior lightweight crown.

The exchange rate was two pesos to one US dollar, and money scrips were still legal tender in cities like Angeles and Olongapo. Miguel Cuaderno was the Central Bank governor. Henry Sy was selling shoes in Carriedo street near the Quiapo church. Plaza Miranda in front of the church was London's Hyde Park where political meetings were held. There were no party list members of the House of Representatives. The Senators were brilliant and honorable.There were no pork barrels for lawmakers, and Janet Napoles may not have been born yet.

Upong dyes lang po' was a sign below the rear view mirrors of jeepneys. There were few buses plying in Metro Manila. The buses plying Pampanga were the La Mallorca Pambusco of Geronimo 'Hitler' Enriquez and the Philippine Rabbit owned by the Buan and Paras families of Tarlac.

There was no North Luzon Expressway yet, but President Macapagal in 1962 tasked the Bureau of Public Highways to build the highway. There were no tricycles yet, but horse drawn calesas. That was the early sixties. It was in those years that I started writing a weekly column in Apung Mandong’s the Voice which I titled ‘Max L. Sangil Writes’. Until today I still write. As they say, you are only good up to your last byline.