The Philippines is most at risk to natural disasters

It’s been raining almost every day. This is probably one of the wettest rainy season I’ve seen. Many times, classes were suspended even when there’s no typhoon, just strong, non-stop rain. Is this because of climate change? Possibly. Worst, we are expecting a La Niña anytime now. Climate change, combined with La Niña is scary.

In the State of the Climate in Asia 2023 report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), it was mentioned that Asia is warming faster than the global average. The warming trend has nearly doubled since the 1961–1990 period. In 2023, a total of 79 disasters associated with hydro-meteorological hazard events were reported in Asia according to the Emergency Events Database. Of these, over 80% were related to flood and storm events. The Philippines was mentioned to have record-breaking rainfall along with China, Japan and Republic of Korea.

On the other hand, the WMO Global Producing Centres of Long-Range Forecasts anticipate a possible transition to La Niña, with approximately a 55% chance in September-November, increasing to 60% during the subsequent three-month periods of October-December, November-January and December-February. La Niña has not started but we’re already experiencing flooding in many areas of the country.

More bad news. For the third time in a row, the Philippines has remained the most at-risk country to extreme natural events, according to the 2024 edition of the World Risk Report that came out recently. The index showed the Philippines at No. 1 with the highest risk (46.91 points), followed by Indonesia in second place (41.13), India in third (40.96), Colombia in fourth (37.81) and Mexico in fifth (35.93).

The report’s World Risk Index, which included all 193 member states of the United Nations for the first time, assesses disaster risks by evaluating each country’s “exposure to natural hazards, the susceptibility of the population, and the coping and adaptive capacities of societies.”

Note that part of the assessment is the ability to cope and adapt to natural disasters. Exposure to natural hazards is something beyond our control because of our geographical location. We are located in the Pacific typhoon belt that’s why we are hit by an average of 20 typhoons each year. We are also within the Pacific ring of fire exposing us to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

How we respond to natural calamities is the key that will make the difference between destruction and survival. It’s not just during the disaster itself. Preparing for disaster starts with land use planning, zoning and factoring climate change in the design and construction of buildings, roads and bridges. It also includes installing an effective and efficient emergency response and rehabilitation system. Add to that are necessary infrastructure like health care facilities, evacuation centers and flood control systems.

As citizens we can do our part. Things as simple as proper waste management can go a long way. Throwing garbage in drainage systems, canals and water bodies and encroaching in waterways are some of the causes of flooding.