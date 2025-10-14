In times of natural disasters and calamities, it is always best for us to keep ourselves safe and out of danger. Earthquakes are one of the most catastrophic disturbances since it may lead to aftershocks, landfalls, and tsunamis. Based on an image titled "The Philippines is shaking! Duck, Cover, Hold" showing the map of the Philippines and the pinned locations of the recent earthquakes that shocked multiple areas in the country.

With magnitudes ranging from 4.1 to a powerful 7.4, the events occurred between September 30 and October 11, 2023, affecting areas such as Pugo (La Union), Maconacon (Isabela), Botolan (Zambales), Bogo (Cebu), Silago (Southern Leyte), Cagwait (Surigao del Sur), and Manay (Davao Oriental). The map serves as a visual reminder of the country's seismic activity and emphasizes the importance of earthquake preparedness, as advised by PHIVOLCS.

The recent series of natural disturbances serves as a powerful reminder that we must always be prepared, no matter where we are or what time it is. Here are some precautionary measures that we can take during and after the earthquake, which I gathered from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency:

If indoors, you should immediately “DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there isn’t a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.” As much as possible, you must stay away from windows, walls, and doors or anything that could fall, such as cabinets, appliances, lighting fixtures, and furniture. Grab a pillow and use it to protect your head as you move to the nearest safe place.

While instinct will tell us to immediately leave the building and go outside, it is more advisable to wait until the shaking stops. It was learned from research that “most injuries occur when people inside buildings attempt to move to a different location inside the building or try to leave.” Refrain from using elevators during an earthquake, as you may get stuck inside if electricity goes out.

If you are outdoors, it is a must to stay where you are unless you are near a building, streetlight, or utility wires, as most earthquake-related fatalities result from collapsing walls, flying glass, and falling objects. If you are in a moving vehicle during an earthquake, stop and stay in the vehicle, but avoid parking the vehicle near or under buildings, bridges, trees, overpasses, and electric posts. Once the earthquake stops, proceed, but take caution in using roads, bridges, or ramps that may have been damaged by the earthquake.

Being trapped under debris is the last thing we want to happen, but in case this occurs, it is not advisable to light a match or a lighter as electric wires and gas pipes may have been damaged and may cause fire. Look for a piece of cloth, such as a handkerchief to cover your mouth that will keep you from inhaling dust and other harmful particles. With limited movements, make some sounds and noise to help the rescuers find where you are. Shouting is not a good thing to do, as you may inhale dangerous amounts of dust.

It is a good thing for schools, establishments, and companies to conduct fire and earthquake drills to make employees, students and customers aware and ready for any emergency situation as in cases of fire and earthquakes. On the other hand, we must give our support and cooperation as well because this is for our own safety. Let us always keep in mind that having the right information in times of danger can help us save lives.