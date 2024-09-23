The Political Circus

The landscape of politics in the Philippines and the United States has morphed into a spectacle that often resembles a circus more than a serious forum for governance. What was once a platform for earnest debate and meaningful discussions about pressing issues has devolved into a stage where entertainment takes precedence over substance. Sadly, it has not only captivated the attention of the public but has also led many to become unwitting participants in a performance that belittles the weighty matters that truly affect our lives.

Gone are the days when political debates served as a battleground for ideas, where leaders like former Senators Jovito Salonga, Jose Diokno and Miriam Defensor Santiago engaged in intelligent discourse, scrutinizing policies and presenting visions for the future. Now, the focus has shifted dramatically. Instead of discussing vital issues such as employment, food security, and public health, we find ourselves inundated with gossip about other people's personal lives and sensationalized narratives.

The recent debates and public hearings are often more about garnering views and trending on social media than they are about genuinely addressing the concerns of the nation. In both the Philippines and the United States, politicians have adopted tactics that prioritize personal attacks over policy discussions, creating a toxic environment where demonizing opponents becomes the norm. This trend is particularly alarming as the campaign season approaches, littering our streets with the faces of aspirants on tarpaulins and tents—symbols of a political culture that prioritizes visibility over viability.

Our complacency as voters has enabled individuals who may lack the competence and integrity necessary for public office to rise to power, often disregarding the very mandate given to them by the people in favor of personal agendas. We bear a collective responsibility for this state of affairs. We have allowed the political arena to become a playground for those who are more interested in “performance” than governance.

Reflecting on my own experience in attempting to enter politics in 2019, I can attest to the challenges and the moral dilemmas that come with such a pursuit. While the disappointment of losing was difficult to swallow, I later found solace in the realization that I had not compromised my integrity by participating in this circus. It is crucial for each of us to wield our moral compass not only in choosing our leaders but also in advocating for a brighter future for the next generation.

We must remember that our support should not be contingent upon personal favors or superficial connections. Instead, we should strive to choose leaders who genuinely prioritize the welfare of the people and possess a clear vision for addressing the real issues at hand. It is time to reclaim the narrative and demand accountability from those who seek our votes.

Let us not forget the importance of intelligent discourse, critical thinking, and active engagement in the democratic process. The future of our society depends on our ability to rise above the entertainment stage, strengthening a political environment that reflects our aspirations for a better nation. Only then can we ensure that our leaders are held to the highest standards and that the true spirit of democracy is upheld for generations to come.