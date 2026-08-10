THE PORAC-ANGELES ROAD

Porac town is now growing leaps and bounds and maybe in the future years it will be an added city to the province of Pampanga. There are now big industries and commercial establishments now unlike in my youth, when only a sawmill by the Dizons and bottle making factory in Barangay Mancatian owned by San Miguel Corporation were in operation. Now the Sy family and the Ayalas are now conducting business in this in once upon a time laid back municipality. And if you are traveling from Angeles City and going to Porac, give yourself an extra minutes because the stretch will take you longer than the usual because as if you are traversing EDSA.

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﻿ There’s no city like Angeles City. May I present to my readers in this article a graphic illustration of the road network of Angeles City. I remember the Friendship highway which in early years was only a two lane road and both sides were souvenir stores which caters mostly to American servicemen and their dependents stationed in nearby Clark Air Force Base. Overtime now it was widened as a six lane road. Many business establishments, mostly restaurants, spas and hotels are on both sides. The road developed a life of its own and a certain portion became now the Korean town. There are now road corridors that connect Friendship to the northeast portion of Angeles. If you are in the Korean town you can now go straight to Marquee Mall or city hall via Abacan road dike.

These are road dikes along Abacan river constructed during the time of Congressman now Mayor Jonjon Lazatin. They are responsive to needs of motorists who most often are caught on monstrous traffic jams, particularly during rush hours. Angeles City roads are not enough to contain traffic. There are so many cars, motorcycles, bikes, E-bikes, kolong-kolongs, delivery trucks and all sorts of vehicles plying the road network.

The city roads are widened to complement the progress of nearby Clark Freeport. Presently, Angeles actual residential population is close to half million. Daytime population is estimated to reach a million and a half.It’s densely populated. The city cannot contained the burgeoning population considering that Angeles is only more than six thousand hectares. Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac is even little bit bigger.

While the subject is about roads, haven't you asked yourself who is in charge in maintaining the roads of subdivisions? There are several gated and open subdivisions in your neighborhood and possibly you've noticed that they are now in miserable conditions. For the uninformed, subdivision roads are suppose to be donated to the local government where it is located. And there is a process in donating the roads. The donation should pass through the municipal/city council for discussions,and possibly a public hearing to deliberate upon if to accept or not.