Picture this: You’re building a life. Nurturing a family. Securing a future for yourself and your loved ones. And that comes with financial responsibilities, critical and wise decisions, and challenges along the way.

And consider this: Life has a way of surprising us on things and matters we didn’t plan for like sudden medical needs, financial knots, and sorts of emergencies that puts us in a tight fix.

Moments like these remind us how important it is to have some protection set aside, something that helps lighten the burden so you can take things one step at a time.

And that’s when the power of planning steps in, made more realizable, affordable, accessible, and secure with BDO Insure.

Whatever your needs, BDO Insure has made its plans straightforward, practical and easy to understand. No overwhelming fine print, just protection that fits real-life situations and built around the needs of everyday Filipinos.

One of these is the GoldCare Plan, created for those looking forward to their senior years. It provides medical protection up to age 80, giving added confidence at a stage when health needs often increase.

The plan includes daily hospital cash benefits, additional ICU assistance, surgical cash support, and accident coverage, helping families manage costs during treatment or recovery.

Enrolling is hassle-free. There’s no medical exam required, just answer three questions on the official website to serve as your health declaration. This makes GoldCare especially friendly for older adults who want protection at their fingertips, without complicated steps.

For younger adults and working Filipinos, Critical Illness Vital 3 offers a highly focused approach to their financial security. It provides up to P1 million in cash assistance upon diagnosis of cancer, stroke, or heart attack, three of the most common and costly illnesses today.

The benefit can be used for medical bills, treatment needs, or daily expenses during recovery. It’s practical coverage that can support you through life’s tougher, unexpected moments.

For added support during illness- or accident-related situations, Hospitalization Cash Assistance and Emergency Medical Insurance are also available.

Plans can be purchased through the BDO Insure website, allowing individuals and families to learn, choose, and secure coverage sourced from trusted insurance providers, at their own time and pace.

Get medical insurance and sign up for a Critical Illness Vital 3 or GoldCare plan today. You can also call (02) 8838-2364 to learn more.