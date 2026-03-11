Picture this: You’re building a life. Nurturing a family. Securing a future for yourself and your loved ones. And that comes with financial responsibilities, critical and wise decisions, and challenges along the way.
And consider this: Life has a way of surprising us on things and matters we didn’t plan for like sudden medical needs, financial knots, and sorts of emergencies that puts us in a tight fix.
Moments like these remind us how important it is to have some protection set aside, something that helps lighten the burden so you can take things one step at a time.
And that’s when the power of planning steps in, made more realizable, affordable, accessible, and secure with BDO Insure.
Whatever your needs, BDO Insure has made its plans straightforward, practical and easy to understand. No overwhelming fine print, just protection that fits real-life situations and built around the needs of everyday Filipinos.
One of these is the GoldCare Plan, created for those looking forward to their senior years. It provides medical protection up to age 80, giving added confidence at a stage when health needs often increase.
The plan includes daily hospital cash benefits, additional ICU assistance, surgical cash support, and accident coverage, helping families manage costs during treatment or recovery.
Enrolling is hassle-free. There’s no medical exam required, just answer three questions on the official website to serve as your health declaration. This makes GoldCare especially friendly for older adults who want protection at their fingertips, without complicated steps.
For younger adults and working Filipinos, Critical Illness Vital 3 offers a highly focused approach to their financial security. It provides up to P1 million in cash assistance upon diagnosis of cancer, stroke, or heart attack, three of the most common and costly illnesses today.
The benefit can be used for medical bills, treatment needs, or daily expenses during recovery. It’s practical coverage that can support you through life’s tougher, unexpected moments.
For added support during illness- or accident-related situations, Hospitalization Cash Assistance and Emergency Medical Insurance are also available.
Plans can be purchased through the BDO Insure website, allowing individuals and families to learn, choose, and secure coverage sourced from trusted insurance providers, at their own time and pace.
Get medical insurance and sign up for a Critical Illness Vital 3 or GoldCare plan today. You can also call (02) 8838-2364 to learn more.
PLAN B: THE BEST POWER MOVE
With all challenges in life, there is no better time than now to start your Plan B. For yuppies and upcoming Y and Z generations, it is best to get insured while you’re moving up in the world, not just for peace of mind but for more affordable premiums too.
You’ve landed a good paying job, allowing you to pay rent, share expenses with friends, or help support your parents. You’re on an ideal career and life path, but that now comes with financial responsibilities.
You may want control over your career, your money, your time, and your choices. You’re probably already budgeting, using finance apps, investing (or at least thinking about it), and side-hustling to achieve your dreams and create a secure tomorrow for your family.
If something unexpected happened to you, who would look after the people who rely on you? That’s where life insurance quietly steps in, with BDO Life by your side.
Getting a plan when you’re young is a power move. Premiums are significantly more affordable because you’re younger, healthier, and seen to be lower risk. In other words, you can lock in a better rate now instead of paying more later.
Life insurance fits this focused and intentional mindset. It’s like having a back-up—a Plan B—that ensures the lifestyle that you’re building for yourself and those you love will be protected no matter what lies ahead.
BDO Life plans offer benefits that you can enjoy while you’re still shaping your path, alongside protection for the people who matter to you. These plans are designed to support your long-term financial goals—that dream vacation, your own place, your first car—while providing financial protection for your dependents should things not go as planned.
BDO Life believes that life insurance is not only for grown-ups, but less about age and more about being prepared and making smart money moves.
You’re already chasing dreams and carving out your place in the world with your Plan A. Now you need a Plan B to safeguard your best life.
Remember, life insurance is not just for parents or grandparents. It is also for the younger generation. More importantly, life insurance isn’t really about preparing for the end of your life. It’s about planning for a future that’s worth looking forward to—both for yourself and the people you care about—all while you’re still very much living it up.
If you’re just starting your career, paying your own bills, and figuring out what independence really means, this is actually the perfect time to start considering life insurance, too.
To begin your Plan B, visit any BDO branch near you and chat with the BDO Life Financial Advisor. You can also visit BDO Life’s Get a Quote page to discover life insurance plans with premium quotations that align with your needs and budget.
Even if life is unpredictable, a little planning can make a big difference tomorrow, especially when it comes to your health, security, and peace of mind.
Trust us: Your future self will thank you for getting life insurance, not later, as your financial security begins now. BDO Insure and BDO Life help you stay protected through life’s toughest turns, starting today. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
THE UNTOLD ‘PLAN B’ OF ALDEN
But now it can be told: the story of BDO Unibank Inc. brand ambassador Alden Richards---the time when his world suddenly stopped and life seemingly stopped. Still, that sad moment taught him the value of planning and preparing for the future.
Narrates Alden: "It happened when I was in high school. Mama got sick. Just like that, she was gone. ""My world suddenly stopped. Our savings were quickly depleted. I had to quit school to help my family earn a living."
At a time when kids his age were enjoying their teenage years, Alden was forced to deal with the harsh realities of life after his mother passed away from pneumonia in 2008.
Like many Filipino families who relied solely on their savings, Alden and his family—still reeling from their grief—soon found themselves unable to cope with their daily maintenance expenses and unforeseen financial obligations resulting from the loss of his mom.
This life-altering event impressed upon Alden the value of a well-crafted Plan B for life, that it was in place.
As soon as he started earning from his career, Alden wasted no time in finding an appropriate financial protection program to serve as his Plan B for life. On one of his bank visits, he learned that his BDO branch actually had a BDO Life Financial Advisor who could help him craft a Plan B for his needs.
"I’m now worry-free because I know my loved ones will be okay even if something happens to me," the award-winning actor said. "With life insurance, your plans will continue no matter what happens," he added, emphasizing that life insurance enables families to look forward to a secure future amid life’s uncertainties.
Alden highlighted the ease in availing of financial protection from BDO Life, thanks to the bank's expansive branch network.
"With BDO Life, it's so convenient. They have financial advisors in BDO branches who are always there for you, finding ways to protect you and your family," he said.
Alden furthered that life insurance should be every breadwinner’s priority: “It is just as important as any other basic necessity. If anything happens to you, your life insurance policy ensures that your family will be able to continue the lifestyle that you accustomed them to have. It also allows them to pursue their future aspirations without worry.”
For BDO Life President and CEO Renato A. Vergel De Dios,
a Plan B is a responsibility that transcends death, and challenges are made easier with a trusted partner like BDO Life.
“When you realize how the benefits of life insurance help make your family’s plans a reality, then you appreciate that owning one is not an option but a responsibility—one responsibility that is not routinely extinguished because of death,” he said.
“We are the 'Plan B' called upon to respond when your Plan A fails. Our mission is to deliver a service that provides you peace of mind knowing that life will be made easier and more comfortable for those you very much care for,” he added.
BDO Life helps you navigate life’s challenges with a wide range of insurance products to provide you and your family a secure future.
Start your Plan B with BDO Life today. Just visit the nearest BDO branch and look for the BDO Life Financial Advisor. You can also visit BDO Life’s website here to explore life insurance solutions and get premium quotes based on your financial goals and budget. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)