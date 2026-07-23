THE POWER OF THE SUN

Why solar is gaining interest

Solar energy upgrades were once viewed as expensive, large upfront investments suited for larger homes. Today, that perception is shifting, as more solar providers offer systems designed for different household sizes and budgets.

Businesses are also beginning to explore solar upgrades more actively. For many SMEs, electricity is one of the largest recurring monthly expenses.

Restaurants, retail stores, cafés, clinics, small offices, and other growing enterprises often rely heavily on cooling systems, lighting, refrigeration, and digital equipment for daily operations. For these businesses, solar installations can support both operational efficiency and broader sustainability goals.

From expense to investment

Despite growing interest, the biggest challenge for many households and businesses remains the upfront installation cost.

While solar panel systems require a significant upfront investment, they can help reduce electricity expenses over time. For consumers, the question now is how to make the upgrade affordable. This is where financing options play an important role.

BDO makes solar more affordable

BDO knows what matters most to you and always finds ways to help you get there—making solar upgrades easier to start.

As part of its commitment to helping customers build a more energy-resilient future, BDO offers financing solutions that make it easier for households and businesses to invest in cleaner energy options.

There is BDO Credit Card Installments, wherein partner solar providers offer installment plans and flexible payment options, so households can spread costs into manageable monthly payments.

The Bank also has the BDO Home Loan, ideal for homeowners renovating their homes who want to add solar, whether by using their existing BDO Home Loan (no new collateral needed) or applying for a new one.

And for businesses, there is the BDO Multipurpose Loan. For SMEs, this helps fund solar energy upgrades that can lower operating costs and improve cash flow.

Solar energy, supported by flexible financing, is becoming a practical way for Kapampangans to take control of rising power costs, while supporting a transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy use. Whether for home use or business operations, solar investments offer an opportunity to address today's energy challenges while preparing for a more resilient future.

Go solar now

If you’re ready to take a practical step toward long-term savings, visit participating BDO branches across Pampanga to learn more about financing solutions for your solar needs.

Enjoy exclusive rewards when you explore BDO loan products until July 24 and catch the BDO Fiesta on August 1 at SM City Pampanga for more offers. (Jovi T. De Leon)