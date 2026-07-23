As electricity costs continue to rise, many Kapampangan households and businesses are seeing a steady increase in monthly energy expenses, making it challenging to manage budgets and daily operations.
From family homes in the cities of San Fernando, Angeles, and Mabalacat to commercial hubs in Clark Freeport and establishments across Pampanga, higher appliance use, hybrid work setups, and longer operating hours are driving higher energy consumption.
Resilient as they are, Kapampangans are turning to the power of the sun---solar energy--- as one of the most attractive options, for potential savings, and beyond that, protecting and preserving the environment.
Kapampangan consumers are also becoming more conscious of their energy choices, looking for cleaner and more renewable alternatives that can help reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuel-based power sources.
Why solar is gaining interest
Solar energy upgrades were once viewed as expensive, large upfront investments suited for larger homes. Today, that perception is shifting, as more solar providers offer systems designed for different household sizes and budgets.
Businesses are also beginning to explore solar upgrades more actively. For many SMEs, electricity is one of the largest recurring monthly expenses.
Restaurants, retail stores, cafés, clinics, small offices, and other growing enterprises often rely heavily on cooling systems, lighting, refrigeration, and digital equipment for daily operations. For these businesses, solar installations can support both operational efficiency and broader sustainability goals.
From expense to investment
Despite growing interest, the biggest challenge for many households and businesses remains the upfront installation cost.
While solar panel systems require a significant upfront investment, they can help reduce electricity expenses over time. For consumers, the question now is how to make the upgrade affordable. This is where financing options play an important role.
BDO makes solar more affordable
BDO knows what matters most to you and always finds ways to help you get there—making solar upgrades easier to start.
As part of its commitment to helping customers build a more energy-resilient future, BDO offers financing solutions that make it easier for households and businesses to invest in cleaner energy options.
There is BDO Credit Card Installments, wherein partner solar providers offer installment plans and flexible payment options, so households can spread costs into manageable monthly payments.
The Bank also has the BDO Home Loan, ideal for homeowners renovating their homes who want to add solar, whether by using their existing BDO Home Loan (no new collateral needed) or applying for a new one.
And for businesses, there is the BDO Multipurpose Loan. For SMEs, this helps fund solar energy upgrades that can lower operating costs and improve cash flow.
Solar energy, supported by flexible financing, is becoming a practical way for Kapampangans to take control of rising power costs, while supporting a transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy use. Whether for home use or business operations, solar investments offer an opportunity to address today's energy challenges while preparing for a more resilient future.
Go solar now
If you’re ready to take a practical step toward long-term savings, visit participating BDO branches across Pampanga to learn more about financing solutions for your solar needs.
Enjoy exclusive rewards when you explore BDO loan products until July 24 and catch the BDO Fiesta on August 1 at SM City Pampanga for more offers. (Jovi T. De Leon)
SUPPORTING CONNECTIVITY & TRAVEL
Filipino travelers can expect greater flight capacity and improved connectivity as Cebu Pacific adds two new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet, supported by financing from BDO Unibank Inc.
The new aircraft will help Cebu Pacific meet growing demand for air travel, provide more flight options for passengers and support the continued expansion of domestic and regional connectivity.
The investment reinforces the airline’s commitment to making air travel more accessible while strengthening its position as the country’s leading low-cost carrier.
“We are pleased to support Cebu Pacific in this milestone investment,” said Charles Rodriguez, executive vice president and head of the Institutional Banking Group at BDO Unibank.
“As a trusted financial partner, BDO continues to provide financing solutions that help businesses scale, strengthen operations and advance their sustainability objectives,” he added.
BDO provided financing for the acquisition, underscoring its commitment to supporting strategic investments that drive economic activity and help businesses expand in high-growth sectors.
“BDO remains committed to supporting strategic investments that enable our clients to grow and adapt in a dynamic environment,” said Ed Francisco, president and CEO of BDO Capital. “Our partnership with Cebu Pacific reflects our confidence in the aviation sector’s continued recovery and long-term potential.”
The fleet expansion also advances Cebu Pacific’s sustainability goals. The Airbus A320neo offers improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and reduced noise levels compared with previous-generation aircraft, supporting more environmentally responsible operations.
“We value BDO’s continued support as we strengthen our operations and expand our fleet,” shared Mark Cezar, chief financial officer of Cebu Pacific.
“These new aircraft will enable us to better serve our passengers while advancing our long-term growth and sustainability goals.”
BDO served as the sole lender for the transaction, highlighting its longstanding relationship with Cebu Pacific and its capability to support large-scale financing requirements for strategic capital investments.
The transaction reflects the strong partnership between BDO and Cebu Pacific in supporting industry growth, enhancing connectivity, and enabling greater mobility for Filipinos. (Jovi T. De Leon)