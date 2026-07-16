THE PRIMEWATER CURSE

It is both disheartening and alarming that while thousands of families in San Jose del Monte continue to endure a debilitating water crisis, only a handful of media organizations in Central Luzon seem willing to devote sustained attention to the issue. One cannot help but ask: Why the silence? Why does a story involving an essential public service, the welfare of roughly 250,000 affected residents, questions of corporate accountability, and the expenditure of hundreds of millions of pesos in public funds struggle to command the prominence it deserves? Is it a matter of political influence, commercial pressure, fear of litigation, or simple indifference? Whatever the reason, the scarcity of vigorous local scrutiny only deepens public suspicion and allows a crisis that strikes at the very heart of human dignity to linger in the shadows. If journalism’s highest calling is to speak truth to power and give voice to the unheard, the prolonged suffering of a community deprived of reliable access to water should never be a story that remains on the margins.

Water is not a luxury. It is not a premium service that citizens can choose to buy or forgo. Water is life itself. That is why the crisis in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, should outrage every Filipino who still believes public utilities exist to serve the public. When legal protections for contracts appear to outweigh the daily suffering of hundreds of thousands of people deprived of reliable water, something is profoundly wrong with the system.

For generations, we have been taught that contracts must be honored because economic stability depends on trust and predictability. That principle is sound and necessary. Yet public utility contracts occupy a different moral and social plane. They are not ordinary commercial arrangements. They are agreements that provide essential services on which health, education, livelihoods, and human dignity depend. A contract governing the supply of water carries obligations that extend far beyond corporate earnings reports.

The controversy erupted when the San Jose del Monte government terminated its joint venture agreement with PrimeWater and assumed interim control of water operations, arguing that urgent intervention was necessary to address a worsening water crisis. PrimeWater immediately sought judicial remedies to halt the takeover and protect its interests. While an earlier court ruling reportedly gave greater weight to the public consequences of the crisis, a subsequent injunction from another court effectively restored the status quo and halted the city’s intervention.

The legal argument centers on the alleged financial harm the company may suffer if its control is interrupted. Yet this raises a disturbing question: how should the law weigh financial losses against human hardship? Lost revenues can be calculated, audited, and ultimately compensated. The consequences of chronic water shortages cannot be measured so neatly. They are felt in long lines for water, sleepless nights spent filling containers, disrupted classes, weakened businesses, compromised sanitation, and growing public frustration.

When courts invoke the preservation of the status quo in utility disputes, they are not merely freezing a legal arrangement but the lived reality of affected communities. If the existing condition is unreliable service and widespread hardship, preserving it becomes a decision with human consequences. Neutrality, in such circumstances, is often not neutral at all.

Particularly troubling are the allegations emerging from San Jose del Monte. Residents and local officials claim that approximately 250,000 people, roughly one-third of the city’s population, have been trapped in a seemingly permanent water crisis. For a problem of such scale to persist in a rapidly growing urban center is not merely an operational failure but a failure of accountability.

The numbers make the situation even harder to defend. Reports indicate that when the joint venture began in 2018, investment commitments totaled about ₱6.8 billion. Yet only about ₱748 million in investments were allegedly realized. At the same time, the local water district’s financial position reportedly deteriorated, while PrimeWater’s profits increased. These figures inevitably fuel public suspicion that corporate gains have been prioritized over service improvements.

Equally alarming are allegations that nearly half of the treated water is lost to leaks, damaged infrastructure, and neglected facilities. Every drop lost to inefficiency represents money paid by consumers, resources wasted by the system, and opportunities denied to families struggling with inadequate supply. In a nation constantly battling water security challenges, such losses are more than technical defects but are screaming moral failures.

The burden of these shortcomings appears to have shifted to taxpayers. To prevent a complete breakdown in water access, local authorities reportedly spent hundreds of millions of pesos to deploy water tankers across affected communities. In effect, public funds have been used to cushion the consequences of a service that citizens are already paying for through their monthly bills. No rational public service model should operate this way.

The change in ownership of PrimeWater in late 2025 was widely expected to signal a fresh start. New investors typically promise new capital, stronger governance, and renewed commitment to service delivery. Yet according to local officials, concrete rehabilitation plans, firm investment commitments, and clear timelines have remained elusive. If true, the change represents little more than a transfer of ownership rather than a transformation in performance.

At its core, this issue is not a legal battle between a corporation and a city government but a test of the very purpose of public utility regulation. The law exists not merely to enforce agreements but to promote justice, public welfare, and the common good. A concession contract is valuable only if it delivers public benefit. When that benefit disappears, blind devotion to contractual formalities becomes difficult to justify.

The people of San Jose del Monte are not demanding special treatment. They are asking for something astonishingly simple: clean, potable, reliable water flowing from their taps every day. That is the true standard by which every water concessionaire should be judged. Not the elegance of its contracts. Not the strength of its legal arsenal. Not the growth of its profits. The ultimate measure of success is whether ordinary citizens have water when they turn on the faucet. If contracts endure while communities continue to suffer, the system has lost sight of whom it was meant to serve.