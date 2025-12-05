The Razon’s with a Heart

Razon’s of Guagua proudly reopens its doors at SM Mall of Asia, unveiling its newly refreshed flagship store that blends the warmth of homegrown Kapampangan heritage with a modern dining experience.

The re-launch, themed “Welcome Keng Bale!” (Welcome Home), celebrates Razon’s enduring legacy as a Filipino favorite known for simplicity, comfort, and authentic flavor.

Mas Masarap ang Simple Lang

For decades, Razon’s of Guagua has been loved for its no-frills, quality dishes made with care — from its iconic halo-halo and Pancit Luglug to hearty Sizzling Sisig and Dinuguan with Puto. Staying true to its belief that “less is more,” the brand continues to showcase that simplicity, when done right, is truly satisfying.

As part of its brand refresh, Razon’s of Guagua introduces a cleaner and more contemporary look featuring its new flowing logo, inspired by the swirling motion of mixing halo-halo. The logo, shaped like a heart, symbolizes warmth, family, and Filipino pride — representing the brand’s identity as the only Razon’s with a heart.

Lutong Bale: Home is Where the Heart Is

With its refreshed look, updated menu, and commitment to heartfelt service, Razon’s of Guagua continues to prove that “Mas Masarap ang Simple Lang.”

A Fresh Start at SM Mall of Asia

The newly renovated flagship store at SM Mall of Asia features a modernized design, updated kitchen, and new tableware, blending Razon’s timeless warmth with a contemporary dining feel.

The refreshed space aims to provide guests with a true “Lutong Bale” (home-cooked) experience — an atmosphere where everyone feels at home, perfectly complementing the “Welcome Keng Bale!” celebration.

Event Highlights

The “Welcome Keng Bale!” celebration marks a milestone for Razon’s of Guagua’s evolution. Scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, store blessing, AVP presentation, remarks, and a Q&A session, followed by a media lunch accompanied by acoustic performances. Guests will have the opportunity to taste Razon’s best-loved dishes as well as new menu items, take photos and conduct interviews with the Razon’s of Guagua team, and mingle with special guests, influencers, and media partners. Exclusive giveaways will also be provided, making the celebration a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.